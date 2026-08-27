Olympic medallist Tina Cook has given exclusive insight into the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials (3 to 6 September) cross-country course.

Tina finished in the top 10 at Burghley many times, and also won individual bronze at the European Eventing Championships held there in 1997 with General Jock.

Tina, who won multiple senior championship medals including being crowned European champion in 2009, has rated and reviewed all 28 numbered fences on Derek di Grazia’s Burghley course.

Her full analysis of the 2026 cross-country track features in H&H’s Burghley preview edition, available from today (Thursday, 27 August).

“It’s a horse-friendly, attacking Burghley track and is big, without being confusing for horses. It'll make riders be positive to encourage the horses to get into a really lovely rhythm early on,” Tina said.

Don’t miss today’s issue of H&H magazine – out now (27 August) for the full Defender Burghley preview.

Watch Tina walk three fences on the 2026 Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

Joules at the Maltings (15ab & 16abc)

There are lots of fences in this area. The direct route is over two arrowhead brushes (15a and 15b), followed by a triple bar (16a) to a corner (16bc).

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The triple brushes will be big and imposing as you come round the corner,” Tina said, adding that fence 16abc is a “real tester of power and accuracy”.

“You’ll hopefully get time in the air jumping the triple bar to look at a nice curving line to the open corner,” she said, noting that riders will need power and to be in balance at these elements, which are set on Burghley’s undulating terrain.

Watch Tina walk the direct route at Joules at the Maltings

Trout Hatchery (19abcdef)

Horses go through all three ponds at this key Burghley fence. The straight route is over a trailer at 19a, landing on dry land followed by a splash through. They then turn left and jump a hanging log (19bc) into the second pool, before heading back on to dry land to jump a house (19de), then turn right-handed into the third pool where there will be a brush-topped corner (19f).

Tina said the hanging log at 19bc will feel “a big drop”, adding: “Riders will have to sit tight and keep the gallop through the water as they then have the accuracy question of jumping the house, but the luxury of going on to a little bit of dry land.”

Watch Tina walk the direct route at the Trout Hatchery

Holland Cooper Leaf Pit (24abcdef)

The quickest route at the Holland Cooper Leaf Pit is off the famous drop (24ab), followed by a curved brush fence (24cd) and a related distance to a big corner (24ef). The longer alternative here avoids the drop but involves two extra jumping efforts. Riders could also choose to mix and match a little, by jumping off the drop, then taking the longer alternatives at the bottom.

Tina said those on the direct route will need to keep the momentum to the final element (24ef) as it is “a very big corner”.

“The odd horse might run out here,” she said, adding that it will be up to each competitor to assess the ride they are having and make the best decision for their horse on the route they take here.

Watch Tina walk the direct route at the Holland Cooper Leaf Pit