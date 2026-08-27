*Exclusive* Olympic medallist Tina Cook walks iconic fences on 2026 Burghley cross-country course

Watch as Tina Cook analyses three key fences on the 2026 Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

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Tina Cook stands barefoot in the Trout Hatchery at Burghley Horse Trials looking at the hanging log jump into the water
Tina Cook walks the line to the final corner on the direct route at the Holland Cooper Leaf Pit.
(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

Olympic medallist Tina Cook has given exclusive insight into the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials (3 to 6 September) cross-country course.

Tina finished in the top 10 at Burghley many times, and also won individual bronze at the European Eventing Championships held there in 1997 with General Jock.

Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.