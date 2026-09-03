Tougher than last year, particularly towards the end – that’s the riders’ conclusion on Derek di Grazia’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course as they assess the challenge ahead of tackling it on Saturday (5 September).

“I think Derek has definitely stiffened up the last section, which will be interesting because I thought the horses felt tired enough last year. There’s quite a lot to do at the back end of the course,” said Tom Jackson, who rides Hawk Eye and United 36.

A lot to do at the back end of the course – the skinny out of Defender Valley (Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Gemma Stevens, who sits second after the first day of dressage, picked up on the cumulative nature of the course: “I don’t think there’s one combination that really stands out as being, ‘Hello, I’m impossible.’ But there are lots and lots of difficult combinations.

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“The cumulative effect of those over the whole course – and there are a few real tricky ones towards the end – is what makes it a true five-star.”

Caroline Powell, winner here in 2010 with Lenamore, echoed her, saying: “When you go to the gym, the first rep that you do is very easy, and by the time you get to the 10th one, it’s getting hard.”

Burghley cross-country course: the Trout Hatchery question

Tim Price also said he thought the course is tougher than last year: “It’s a little bit more modern. There are places where we’ve got question followed by question and it’s quite intense in that way. It’s a long way round as usual and the Trout Hatchery, I think, is a particularly big ask at that stage of the track.”

Tim went into some more detail about the Trout Hatchery, fence 19abcdef. On the direct route here riders tackle a rolltop into the first pond, turn left-handed and jump an angled hanging log into the second pond, curve right-handed over an angled shoulder brush and then run down to a brush corner in the third pond.

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Fence 24bc, part of the demanding direct route through the Trout Hatchery (Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The world number one said: “Walking it on our feet, it just looks like another drop into water, but it’s a 1.80m drop, the maximum allowed. So you’ve got that to deal with on a tired horse, and then we’ve got decisions to make with the distances.

“And it’s a bit peeky boo – everything else about Derek’s track here is quite obvious. You jump one, you can see the other one, there’s a nice distance for you to use – not that it always goes to plan like that, but you’ve got this understanding of everything.

“But at the Trout Hatchery, you jump in, it’s under a tree, then you have the log, then it’s a bit of a funny line to the angled brush. Then you land and all of a sudden you’ve either got to push and ride on for four strides to a corner in the water, or hold on a tired horse to try and fit five strides. It’s quite demanding at that stage.”

Harry Meade added of this combination: “I think it will come up really thick and fast – what happens at the first part affects the second and third elements.”

Harry also picked out the Defender Dairy Mound (fence 9abcd) as likely to be an influential complex. The direct route involves a log trailer, a log on the brink of a slope and then a brush corner.

He said: “It’s a long pull up there, a steep slope, then a very wide trailer and then a real accuracy question at the corner. So it’ll be interesting to see how it rides – there are a few different things you can do there by going the straight route.”

The view off the Holland Cooper Leaf Pit drop (Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Harry also mentioned the Holland Cooper Leaf Pit (fence 24abcdef): “The Leaf Pit is is very straightforward compared to previous years, but it’s right at the end, and whether it’s fence seven or 24 makes a big difference.”

Caroline Powell said the course is perhaps more technical, but “a wee bit smaller and not so beefy” as in previous years, but there are still some massive fences.

“It’s a very nice horse-friendly track, with pretty serious questions in it,” she said. “It’s still a pretty mega event and an achievement just to get here and get through the trot-up, let alone actually to complete on the Sunday. To come out with a good result just means that your training’s correct.”

Burghley is renowned for producing incredible ground, with the track fenced off year-round and watered.

“The ground is fantastic. We’re very lucky with what’s gone into that to give us a good platform to do the job,” said Tim Price.