‘No particular fence says, “I’m impossible” – but there’s a lot to do’: Gemma Stevens, Harry Meade and more react to Burghley cross-country course

Riders, including Tim Price and Tom Jackson, talk through the challenges they face on the 2026 Burghley cross-country course

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Brush corner fence in water on the Burghley cross-country course 2026
The final element of the direct route through the Trout Hatchery, which several riders picked out as one of the more testing combinations
(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Tougher than last year, particularly towards the end – that’s the riders’ conclusion on Derek di Grazia’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course as they assess the challenge ahead of tackling it on Saturday (5 September).

“I think Derek has definitely stiffened up the last section, which will be interesting because I thought the horses felt tired enough last year. There’s quite a lot to do at the back end of the course,” said Tom Jackson, who rides Hawk Eye and United 36.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.