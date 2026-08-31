‘The course has quite a different flavour this year’: Burghley’s course-designer shares hints for tackling 2026 track

“Riders have to have a really good plan, because of the way the course comes at you,” says Derek di Grazia

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Derek di Grazia, wearing a light blue shirt and a navy cap, stands in front of a pink and white cross-country fence in Burghley Park. His arm is raised as he talks about the combination.
Derek di Grazia, pictured on the Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course during the 2026 media day on 11 August.
(Image credit: Future/Lucy Elder)

Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course-designer Derek di Grazia has shared expert insight into what riders need to know before tackling his 2026 track on Saturday (5 September).

This year’s course runs in the same direction as 2025, heading under the Lion Bridge early on, then climbing up to the Dairy Mound and breezing down Winners’ Avenue.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.