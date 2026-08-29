Take an early sneak peek at Tina Cook walking the Burghley cross-country course
An early look at the Burghley cross-country course for this year, with pictures of Tina Cook assessing some of the key fences
In just a few days’ time, riders will be assessing the Defender Burghley cross-country course challenge for 2026 – checking strides, working out routes and deciding what will suit their particular horse best.
We sent multi-medalled event rider Tina Cook to Burghley Horse Trials to preview the course, which is designed by Derek di Grazia. You can read all her thoughts in the current issue of Horse & Hound magazine (issue dated 27 August) and we have a few pictures for you here…
Fence 7abc: Boodles Raindance
This is the first real combination on course. Rider on the straight route jump up a step, followed by a short one stride, over an angled house and then two strides to another angled house.
Fence 9abcd: Defender Dairy Mound
The direct route here consists of a log trailer, four strides to a log, then down a slope to a corner at the bottom. As the name suggests, the complex is set over a mound and terrain is an important part of the question.
Fence 10abcd: Fairfax & Favor at Keepers
The brush had not yet been added to the frames here when Tina visited so these fences will look quite different, but you can get an idea of the challenge. The two skinnies on the direct route will be taken on three strides.
Fence 14abc: Pedigree Ditches
Again, brush will be added here, with the first spread fence consisting of a brush oxer. There is then a right-handed curve to the open corner over a ditch.
Fence 22abcd: Defender Valley
In the later stages of the course, riders taking on the quickest option here jump a set of rails, then an open ditch, then up a slope to a brush arrowhead.
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For more insight to this year’s Burghley cross-country course, we also have videos of Tina walking the course.
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Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.