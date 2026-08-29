Take an early sneak peek at Tina Cook walking the Burghley cross-country course

An early look at the Burghley cross-country course for this year, with pictures of Tina Cook assessing some of the key fences

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Event rider Tina Cook standing in front of a big ditch before a brush fence on the Burghley cross-country course 2026
Tina Cook at the Irish Horse Board Cottesmore Leap, a traditional rider frightener at Burghley
(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

In just a few days’ time, riders will be assessing the Defender Burghley cross-country course challenge for 2026 – checking strides, working out routes and deciding what will suit their particular horse best.

We sent multi-medalled event rider Tina Cook to Burghley Horse Trials to preview the course, which is designed by Derek di Grazia. You can read all her thoughts in the current issue of Horse & Hound magazine (issue dated 27 August) and we have a few pictures for you here…

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.