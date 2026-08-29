In just a few days’ time, riders will be assessing the Defender Burghley cross-country course challenge for 2026 – checking strides, working out routes and deciding what will suit their particular horse best.

We sent multi-medalled event rider Tina Cook to Burghley Horse Trials to preview the course, which is designed by Derek di Grazia. You can read all her thoughts in the current issue of Horse & Hound magazine (issue dated 27 August) and we have a few pictures for you here…

Fence 7abc: Boodles Raindance

This is the first real combination on course. Rider on the straight route jump up a step, followed by a short one stride, over an angled house and then two strides to another angled house.

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(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

Fence 9abcd: Defender Dairy Mound

The direct route here consists of a log trailer, four strides to a log, then down a slope to a corner at the bottom. As the name suggests, the complex is set over a mound and terrain is an important part of the question.

(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

Fence 10abcd: Fairfax & Favor at Keepers

The brush had not yet been added to the frames here when Tina visited so these fences will look quite different, but you can get an idea of the challenge. The two skinnies on the direct route will be taken on three strides.

(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

Fence 14abc: Pedigree Ditches

Again, brush will be added here, with the first spread fence consisting of a brush oxer. There is then a right-handed curve to the open corner over a ditch.

(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

Fence 22abcd: Defender Valley

In the later stages of the course, riders taking on the quickest option here jump a set of rails, then an open ditch, then up a slope to a brush arrowhead.

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(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

For more insight to this year’s Burghley cross-country course, we also have videos of Tina walking the course.