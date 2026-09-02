The Defender Burghley cross-country course for this year’s event has been designed by US course-designer Derek di Grazia.

The track is 6455m long with an optimum time of 11min 20sec.

This is the fifth year Derek has been responsible for the Burghley Horse Trials course. Let’s take a look around…

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Burghley cross-country course: fence by fence

Fence 1: Defender Starter

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 2: Mayston Equestrian Parasol Table

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 3: Defender Lodge

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 4: Defender Lion Bridge

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View of fence 4 from on top of the Lion Bridge

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 5: Capability's Lakeside Brush

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 6ab: 65th Anniversary Splash

Fence 6ab direct route (flags will be added)

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 6a long route, which involves riding a loop but avoids the need to jump into the water

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 6b long route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 7abc: Boodles Raindance

Fence 7a – unfortunately I was not wearing waterproof boots, so this fence is shown from the landing rather than take-off side!

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 7b direct route – jumped at an angle after the step up

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 7c direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The alternative involves looping round and is quite time-consuming.

Fence 7b alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 7c alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 8: World Horse Welfare Pardubice

This fence follows the steep down and up to pass through Capability’s Cutting.

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 9abcd: Defender Dairy Mound

Fence 9a direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 9bc direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Looking over fence 9bc down to fence 9d

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 9d direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The alternative route involves crossing the mound in a slightly different direction, and finishing up facing away from the direction of travel. In total, it requires four jumping efforts rather than three on the direct route.

Fence 9a alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 9b alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 9c alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 9d alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 10abcd: Fairfax & Favor at Keepers

Fence 10ab direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 10cd direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The alternative route involves three jumping efforts rather than two and finishes facing away from the direction of travel.

Fence 10a alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 10bc alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 10d alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 11: Irish Horse Board Cottesmore Leap

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 11 alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 12ab: LeMieux Stable Gates

Fence 12a comes after the long gallop down Winners’ Avenue

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 12b

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 13: Pol Roger Table

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 14abc: Pedigree Ditches

Fence 14a direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 14bc direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The long route involves making a complete circle of the area and jumping three elements rather than two

Fence 14a alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 14b alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 14c alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 15ab and 16abc: Joules at the Maltings

Fence 15a direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 15b direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 16a direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 16bc direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The alternative route here is on a longer line and involves five jumping efforts rather than four.

Fence 15a alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 15b alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 16a alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 16b alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 16c alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 17: Horseware Ireland Rug Rail

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 18: Equine America Log Stack

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 19abcdef: Trout Hatchery

Fence 19a

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 19bc direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 19de direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 19f direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The long route involves an extra jumping element and more distance, turning away from the direction of travel.

Fence 19b alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 19c alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 19d alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 19ef alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 20: Champion Oxer

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 21: Defender Timber Trailer

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 22abcd: Defender Valley

Fence 22a direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 22b direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 22cd direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The alternative route once again requires riders to jump an extra fence and cover more ground. The ditch, part b, is used on both routes.

Fence 22a alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 22c alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 22d alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 23: Low Park Ditch Rails

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 24abcdef: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit

Fence 24ab direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 24a alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 24b alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Riders can use the direct or long route exit fences (24cdef) after either route through the initial fences (24ab).

Fence 24cd direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 24ef direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The long route here is not as time-consuming as some, though it involves an extra jumping effort.

Fence 24c alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 24de alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 24f alternative

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 25: Defender Valley Log

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 26abc: Mars Equestrian Stables

Fence 26a (the temporary rails, judge’s hut and dressage arena will be removed before cross-country starts)

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 26b

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 26c

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 27: Lambert’s Sofa

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 28: Defender Finale

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)