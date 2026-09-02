Open corners, skinnies and big ditches: all the fences riders must tackle at Burghley this week

Check out all 28 fences on the Burghley cross-country course, designed by Derek di Grazia

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Hanging log fence into water on the Burghley cross-country course 2026
(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The Defender Burghley cross-country course for this year’s event has been designed by US course-designer Derek di Grazia.

The track is 6455m long with an optimum time of 11min 20sec.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.