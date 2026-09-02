Open corners, skinnies and big ditches: all the fences riders must tackle at Burghley this week
Check out all 28 fences on the Burghley cross-country course, designed by Derek di Grazia
The Defender Burghley cross-country course for this year’s event has been designed by US course-designer Derek di Grazia.
The track is 6455m long with an optimum time of 11min 20sec.
This is the fifth year Derek has been responsible for the Burghley Horse Trials course. Let’s take a look around…
Burghley cross-country course: fence by fence
Fence 1: Defender Starter
Fence 2: Mayston Equestrian Parasol Table
Fence 3: Defender Lodge
Fence 4: Defender Lion Bridge
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View of fence 4 from on top of the Lion Bridge
Fence 5: Capability's Lakeside Brush
Fence 6ab: 65th Anniversary Splash
Fence 6ab direct route (flags will be added)
Fence 6a long route, which involves riding a loop but avoids the need to jump into the water
Fence 6b long route
Fence 7abc: Boodles Raindance
Fence 7a – unfortunately I was not wearing waterproof boots, so this fence is shown from the landing rather than take-off side!
Fence 7b direct route – jumped at an angle after the step up
Fence 7c direct route
The alternative involves looping round and is quite time-consuming.
Fence 7b alternative
Fence 7c alternative
Fence 8: World Horse Welfare Pardubice
This fence follows the steep down and up to pass through Capability’s Cutting.
Fence 9abcd: Defender Dairy Mound
Fence 9a direct route
Fence 9bc direct route
Looking over fence 9bc down to fence 9d
Fence 9d direct route
The alternative route involves crossing the mound in a slightly different direction, and finishing up facing away from the direction of travel. In total, it requires four jumping efforts rather than three on the direct route.
Fence 9a alternative route
Fence 9b alternative route
Fence 9c alternative route
Fence 9d alternative route
Fence 10abcd: Fairfax & Favor at Keepers
Fence 10ab direct route
Fence 10cd direct route
The alternative route involves three jumping efforts rather than two and finishes facing away from the direction of travel.
Fence 10a alternative
Fence 10bc alternative
Fence 10d alternative
Fence 11: Irish Horse Board Cottesmore Leap
Fence 11 alternative
Fence 12ab: LeMieux Stable Gates
Fence 12a comes after the long gallop down Winners’ Avenue
Fence 12b
Fence 13: Pol Roger Table
Fence 14abc: Pedigree Ditches
Fence 14a direct route
Fence 14bc direct route
The long route involves making a complete circle of the area and jumping three elements rather than two
Fence 14a alternative
Fence 14b alternative
Fence 14c alternative
Fence 15ab and 16abc: Joules at the Maltings
Fence 15a direct route
Fence 15b direct route
Fence 16a direct route
Fence 16bc direct route
The alternative route here is on a longer line and involves five jumping efforts rather than four.
Fence 15a alternative
Fence 15b alternative
Fence 16a alternative
Fence 16b alternative
Fence 16c alternative
Fence 17: Horseware Ireland Rug Rail
Fence 18: Equine America Log Stack
Fence 19abcdef: Trout Hatchery
Fence 19a
Fence 19bc direct route
Fence 19de direct route
Fence 19f direct route
The long route involves an extra jumping element and more distance, turning away from the direction of travel.
Fence 19b alternative
Fence 19c alternative
Fence 19d alternative
Fence 19ef alternative
Fence 20: Champion Oxer
Fence 21: Defender Timber Trailer
Fence 22abcd: Defender Valley
Fence 22a direct route
Fence 22b direct route
Fence 22cd direct route
The alternative route once again requires riders to jump an extra fence and cover more ground. The ditch, part b, is used on both routes.
Fence 22a alternative
Fence 22c alternative
Fence 22d alternative
Fence 23: Low Park Ditch Rails
Fence 24abcdef: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit
Fence 24ab direct route
Fence 24a alternative
Fence 24b alternative
Riders can use the direct or long route exit fences (24cdef) after either route through the initial fences (24ab).
Fence 24cd direct route
Fence 24ef direct route
The long route here is not as time-consuming as some, though it involves an extra jumping effort.
Fence 24c alternative
Fence 24de alternative
Fence 24f alternative
Fence 25: Defender Valley Log
Fence 26abc: Mars Equestrian Stables
Fence 26a (the temporary rails, judge’s hut and dressage arena will be removed before cross-country starts)
Fence 26b
Fence 26c
Fence 27: Lambert’s Sofa
Fence 28: Defender Finale
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Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.