New warm-up pays off as horse who ‘shuffles rather than trots’ takes the early lead in Burghley dressage

Gemma Stevens tried a new preparation strategy with Chilli Knight in the Burghley dressage today and was rewarded with the first sub-30 score

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Gemma Stevens, a rider in a dark tailcoat with a red collar, rides chestnut horse Chilli Knight in the Burghley dressage arena
Gemma Stevens takes the lead before lunch on the first day at Burghley 2026, riding Chilli Knight
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Gemma Stevens tried out a new warm-up in the Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage today – and it paid off, with the first sub-30 score and the lunchtime lead.

The 16-year-old Chilli Knight, owned and bred by Christopher and Lisa Stone, was the Bicton Horse Trials one-off five-star winner in 2021, but he is not a natural dressage horse.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.