‘It’s been really hard: Gemma Steven bounces back from Aachen disappointment to four-star win

Gemma and Cooley Park Muze won the Scone Palace CCI4*-S (27-30 August).

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Pictured Gemma Stevens and Cooley Park Muze at the 2026 Scone Palace International Horse Trias.
(Image credit: SPIHT/Peter Nixon)

Gemma Stevens has discussed “picking herself up” after disappointment at the World Championships – as she bounced back to win the Scone Palace CCI4*-S (27-30 August)

Gemma and the Rex Syndicate’s 10-year-old Cooley Park Muze led the 100-strong class from the start in Perthshire, having posted a 28.4 dressage. They maintained their lead in the showjumping and in the final cross-country phase, where only two had made the optimum time, they stormed home with 10 seconds to spare to win. Gemma was also third with Chilli’s Jester and seventh on Chilli Morning IV.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.