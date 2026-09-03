‘I’m doing it on her behalf’ – Tim Price on riding the late Georgie Campbell’s favourite horse at Burghley

Second at Thursday’s lunch break on his first Burghley outing with the gelding, Tim Price opens up on carrying out the late Georgie Campbell’s five-star ambitions

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Tim Price, a rider in a black tailcoat, rides bay horse Global Quest in the Burghley dressage 2026
Tim Price and Global Quest posted a dressage score of 32.1 at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tim Price and Global Quest moved into second place at the lunch break on the first day of dressage at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials, posting a score of 32.1.

It’s the start of a big week for the New Zealander, who’s one of the favourites on his other ride, Falco – who will go down the centre line tomorrow (9 September), on what will potentially be the horse’s final five-star appearance.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).