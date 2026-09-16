Angles, mounds and plenty of water: five* key cross-country questions that will decide the Blenheim winner

Take a look at a selection of the key fences on the 2026 Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course

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Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course
Fence 16A at the GFS Saddles Water is one of a number of questions involving water on the Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course
(Image credit: Future)

How to sum up the Agria Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country course in three words? Angles, bumps, water.

Jay Hambly is the new cross-country course designer at Blenheim Horse Trials this year. The CCI4*-L course features 26 numbered fences and horses will get their feet wet four times.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.