‘I hope horses come out better for going round’ – Blenheim’s new cross-country course-designer on what to expect

Jay Hambly, the Canadian responsible for this year’s Blenheim cross-country course, talks about his background and designing at this iconic venue

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Calvin Böckmann, a German rider in black and white colours, rides chestnut horse Phantom Of The Opera over a corner fence on the Blenheim cross-country course at the 2025 European Championships
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Next week’s Agria Blenheim Horse Trials (17-20 September) will showcase the work of a course-designer who is leading on a major track in the UK for the first time, with Jay Hambly responsible for the course.

Canadian Jay, 52, says he is “super thrilled” to have the job at the Oxfordshire event, which hosts a CCI4*-L and an eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.