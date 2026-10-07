What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 8 October

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Gemma Stevens stands with four chestnut horses with white face markings, Burghley winner Chilli Knight and his siblings, on the front cover of Horse &amp; Hound magazine, 8 October 2026 issue
(Image credit: Elli Birch/Boots and Hooves)
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This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 8 October, features the shortlists for all the categories in the 2026 Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF and Agria. Voting is open now and closes on Friday 16 October – make sure you cast your vote before it’s too late.

This week’s interview is with with Defender Burghley 2026 winner Gemma Stevens. She gives us the breakdown on her first win of the autumn classic – the second five-star victory of her career after Bicton in 2021. Both of her five-star trophies are shared with Chris and Lisa Stone’s Chilli Knight, who is on our cover with his siblings this week.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.