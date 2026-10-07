What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 8 October
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 8 October, features the shortlists for all the categories in the 2026 Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF and Agria. Voting is open now and closes on Friday 16 October – make sure you cast your vote before it’s too late.
This week’s interview is with with Defender Burghley 2026 winner Gemma Stevens. She gives us the breakdown on her first win of the autumn classic – the second five-star victory of her career after Bicton in 2021. Both of her five-star trophies are shared with Chris and Lisa Stone’s Chilli Knight, who is on our cover with his siblings this week.
In the news pages, we shared the details on cheaper frangible devices in development, everything you need to know about planning for the hay situation in 2026 and much more. In the Vet Clinic, we cover the latest in antibiotic resistance, plus back pain research, and give you a glimpse of equestrian homes on the market with something for everyone.
In addition to tales from Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, our hunting pages include the story of a late starter’s introduction to hunting. This week’s opinion columns come from Laura Tomlinson and Chris Smith, who share their views on hot topics in dressage and showjumping.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Osberton, BD Summer Area Festival, Scottish Horse of the Year, Riding Club combined championships and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 1 October 2026
News
- Frangibles getting cheaper and more options in development
- Young rider who lost dream horse campaigns in his memory
- Horse sales: amateur and grassroots market
- Planning key in the 2026 hay situation
Vote in the H&H Awards in partnership with NAF and Agria
- Shortlists
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Chris Smith
People and horses
- H&H interview: Burghley 2026 winner Gemma Stevens
- All in a day’s work: The hay and feed supplier
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Property and kit
- Living in the now: Homes with comfort for all
- Reliable layers: Coats
Vet Clinic
- Combating resistance: Antibiotics latest, plus back pain research
Feature
- Get your stables winter-ready: Prepare now
Reports
- Eventing: Osberton, South of England and more
- Dressage: Summer Area Festival and Middle Tour Championships
- Showjumping: Scottish Horse of the Year and more
- Riding Club: Combined Championships
Hunting
- Never too late: My first season
- From the field
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
Get your magazine
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.