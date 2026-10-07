What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 8 October

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 8 October, features the shortlists for all the categories in the 2026 Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF and Agria. Voting is open now and closes on Friday 16 October – make sure you cast your vote before it’s too late.

This week’s interview is with with Defender Burghley 2026 winner Gemma Stevens. She gives us the breakdown on her first win of the autumn classic – the second five-star victory of her career after Bicton in 2021. Both of her five-star trophies are shared with Chris and Lisa Stone’s Chilli Knight, who is on our cover with his siblings this week.

In the news pages, we shared the details on cheaper frangible devices in development, everything you need to know about planning for the hay situation in 2026 and much more. In the Vet Clinic, we cover the latest in antibiotic resistance, plus back pain research, and give you a glimpse of equestrian homes on the market with something for everyone.

In addition to tales from Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, our hunting pages include the story of a late starter’s introduction to hunting. This week’s opinion columns come from Laura Tomlinson and Chris Smith, who share their views on hot topics in dressage and showjumping.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Osberton, BD Summer Area Festival, Scottish Horse of the Year, Riding Club combined championships and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 1 October 2026

News

Frangibles getting cheaper and more options in development

Young rider who lost dream horse campaigns in his memory

Horse sales: amateur and grassroots market

Planning key in the 2026 hay situation

Vote in the H&H Awards in partnership with NAF and Agria

Shortlists

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Chris Smith

People and horses

H&H interview: Burghley 2026 winner Gemma Stevens

All in a day’s work: The hay and feed supplier

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Property and kit

Living in the now: Homes with comfort for all

Reliable layers: Coats

Vet Clinic

Combating resistance: Antibiotics latest, plus back pain research

Feature

Get your stables winter-ready: Prepare now

Reports

Eventing: Osberton, South of England and more

Dressage: Summer Area Festival and Middle Tour Championships

Showjumping: Scottish Horse of the Year and more

Riding Club: Combined Championships

Hunting

Never too late: My first season

From the field

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

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