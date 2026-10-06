Don't panic, plan ahead and beware scammers: experts share hay tips as winter approaches

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HAYNETS IN WHEELBARROW ON SMART YARD LIVERY BRICK ROUND BALES FIRE EXTINGUISHER STOCK WASH BAY INDOOR BARN
(Image credit: Future)

Plan ahead, buy by weight and don’t panic: these are the three headline tips for equestrians sourcing hay as Britain heads into winter.

The latest figures from the British Hay and Straw Merchants’ Association (BHSMA) show the average price per tonne for square big-bale hay is slightly lower compared to this week last year at £106 (£118 in 2025).

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.