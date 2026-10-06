Plan ahead, buy by weight and don’t panic: these are the three headline tips for equestrians sourcing hay as Britain heads into winter.

The latest figures from the British Hay and Straw Merchants’ Association (BHSMA) show the average price per tonne for square big-bale hay is slightly lower compared to this week last year at £106 (£118 in 2025).

The average prices per tonne of small-bale seed hay and meadow hay, defined as “pick-up” size, vary quite considerably and tend to be higher than large square bales. This week in 2025 they were £121 and £106 respectively; the current average is £156 and £152. The BHSMA states that these numbers are collected as historical records and not designed to be used as a price guide.

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Last winter was tough for many horse owners, reflected by the spring spike in hay prices this year, which hit an average of £160/tonne for big-bale hay. Experiences of yields and supply varied regionally last year, and following the dry 2026 summer, it is likely this will be the case again. High diesel prices owing to the US/Iran war will likely also have an effect.

British Horse Society (BHS) horse care and welfare director Gemma Stanford told H&H it is “completely understandable” horse owners are worried about hay supplies, “particularly when poor grazing has meant many horses are already relying more heavily on forage”.

“We came into 2026 following a very difficult growing season in 2025, which significantly reduced forage production and depleted much of the reserve stock that would normally provide a buffer,” she said.

“This year’s prolonged dry conditions have put further pressure on grass growth and, while this varies around the country, some producers are reporting yields below a normal year with limited second cuts.”

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Ms Stanford advised owners “to plan ahead, but not panic-buy”, take stock of what they have, thinking realistically about what each horse is likely to need through winter, and speak to their usual suppliers early about availability.

“Now is a good time to look at how much forage is being wasted. Simple changes to the way hay is fed can help make supplies last longer, while still ensuring horses have access to the fibre they need,” she said.

“If hay does become difficult to source, there are other fibre sources that can form part of a horse’s diet. The important thing is not to make sudden substitutions. Speak to an equine nutritionist or your vet about what is appropriate for your individual horse, particularly if they are older, underweight, prone to laminitis or have dental or metabolic issues.”

She also encouraged owners to keep monitoring their horses, and added that fat-scoring regularly can help people spot changes early and adjust diet before weight gain or loss becomes a bigger problem.

“Above all, try to have a plan before you reach the end of your current supply. Knowing how much forage you have, reducing avoidable waste and understanding what alternatives are suitable for your horse will put you in a much stronger position if supplies tighten further over the winter,” she said.

Philip Judge of Philip Judge International, which supplies hay and bedding nationwide and across Europe, echoed the BHS’s advice.

He told H&H that the picture is regional, but that there are no back-up carry-over supplies and very little hay coming from France, owing to the severe European droughts. Imports from further afield will be possible if needed.

He encouraged owners to make contact with and stay loyal to their suppliers, to buy by weight rather than the “Russian roulette” approach of buying by number of bales and to be very cautious of scammers, particularly on social media.

“Production in the UK was more plentiful this year than the previous, but demand is also more plentiful,” he said. “Panic does no good to anybody; it’s a case of thinking about careful planning and alternatives.”

● What are your experiences in terms of the current hay situation? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine