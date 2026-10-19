Vet outlines how horse owners can prepare for the challenging winter ahead

Kieran O’Brien MRCVS offers advice on how to prepare in order to alleviate the worst effects of El Niño

Kieran O’Brien MRCVS&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
Close up of grey horse in the rain
A strong El Niño this year has potential to impact the horse-owning community in a big way
(Image credit: Alamy)

As the strongest El Niño climate event in a generation develops over the Pacific Ocean, the Government has warned UK households to prepare for severe storms, flooding, power outages and potential food shortages this autumn and winter.

The Met Office anticipates that the chances of a warm and wet autumn are 1.5 to two times the historical average. Later in the winter, it predicts more stormy conditions than in previous years.

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Kieran O’Brien MRCVS
Kieran O’Brien MRCVS
Vet

Dr Kieran O’Brien qualified as a vet in Ireland, completed a PhD at Cambridge, spent 12 years as a lecturer and worked as a senior clinician in an equine practice on the Devon/Cornwall border for 25 years.

Kieran is an FEI Official Veterinarian and has been a team vet for British and Irish teams, working at many international events.

He wrote the book Essential Horse Health, and imports and produces Connemara ponies.