Time for a new winter menu? Experts weigh in on changing your horse’s feed

How can you tell if your horse needs a change of feed, and what ingredients should you be looking for?

Bethany Stone&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
chestnut horse eats from a blue bucket in a straw bedded stable
Factor in your horse’s body condition and workload to any change of feed
(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)

If you find yourself wondering about changing your horse’s feed now that we’re heading into winter, you’re in good company.

Equine nutritionist Dr Marga Mas says that an awareness that a horse’s needs may change is “commendable”, but it goes beyond the bucket ration.

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Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.