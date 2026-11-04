What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 5 November
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 5 November, we focus on veterans. We dedicate the Vet Clinic to golden oldies, where we discuss five subtle signs of aging, plus we examine how best to transition an older horse into part or full retirement.
In the news pages, we look at how AI could impact the horse world, the new commission to review eventing safety and more. We put Charlotte Dujardin’s 2028 Olympic prospect Secret Agent in the spotlight, and find out about the work of Goffs bloodstock auctioneer, Andrew Nolan.
This week’s opinion column comes from Carl Hester. Our interviewee this week Ellie Callwood, runner-up in the ladies’ point-to-point championship last season. Enjoy a glimpse at some beautiful equestrian homes on the market right now, and we delve into the Pakistani hunting scene.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Bicton, Addington, Wetherby and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 November 2026
News
- How AI could impact the horse world
- £1 for your horsebox tax? It may not apply
- Positive dope test a reminder of contamination risks
- New commission to review eventing safety
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage Carl Hester
People and horses
- H&H interview Ellie Callwood, runner-up in the ladies’ point-to-point championship last season
- All in a day’s work The bloodstock auctioneer
- In the spotlight Charlotte Dujardin’s 2028 Olympic prospect Secret Agent
- Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Veteran special
- Vet clinic: five older issues Subtle changes owners of veterans should look out for this winter
- A grand old time How to transition an older horse into part or full retirement
Hunting
- Day of the jackal Hunting in Pakistan
- Team chasing Kimblewick
- Hunter of a lifetime Master’s horse Ryan
Property and kit
- Property in focus A nine-bedroom manor
- Pick your own Horsey properties which also have their own orchards
- New in the ring Breggings, a portable warm water shower and more
Reports
- Eventing Bicton and Tetworth
- Dressage Burrows Court Farm and more
- Showjumping Addington EC and more
- Showing Glamorgan
- Racing Wetherby
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
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Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.