What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 5 November

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Head shot of veteran bay horse with a star and a snip on the front cover of Horse &amp; Hound magazine, 5 November 2026 issue
(Image credit: Andrew Sydenham)
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This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 5 November, we focus on veterans. We dedicate the Vet Clinic to golden oldies, where we discuss five subtle signs of aging, plus we examine how best to transition an older horse into part or full retirement.

In the news pages, we look at how AI could impact the horse world, the new commission to review eventing safety and more. We put Charlotte Dujardin’s 2028 Olympic prospect Secret Agent in the spotlight, and find out about the work of Goffs bloodstock auctioneer, Andrew Nolan.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.