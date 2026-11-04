What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 5 November

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 5 November, we focus on veterans. We dedicate the Vet Clinic to golden oldies, where we discuss five subtle signs of aging, plus we examine how best to transition an older horse into part or full retirement.

In the news pages, we look at how AI could impact the horse world, the new commission to review eventing safety and more. We put Charlotte Dujardin’s 2028 Olympic prospect Secret Agent in the spotlight, and find out about the work of Goffs bloodstock auctioneer, Andrew Nolan.

This week’s opinion column comes from Carl Hester. Our interviewee this week Ellie Callwood, runner-up in the ladies’ point-to-point championship last season. Enjoy a glimpse at some beautiful equestrian homes on the market right now, and we delve into the Pakistani hunting scene.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Bicton, Addington, Wetherby and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 November 2026

News

How AI could impact the horse world

£1 for your horsebox tax? It may not apply

Positive dope test a reminder of contamination risks

New commission to review eventing safety

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage Carl Hester

People and horses

H&H interview Ellie Callwood, runner-up in the ladies’ point-to-point championship last season

Ellie Callwood, runner-up in the ladies’ point-to-point championship last season All in a day’s work The bloodstock auctioneer

The bloodstock auctioneer In the spotlight Charlotte Dujardin’s 2028 Olympic prospect Secret Agent

Charlotte Dujardin’s 2028 Olympic prospect Secret Agent Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Veteran special

Vet clinic: five older issues Subtle changes owners of veterans should look out for this winter

Subtle changes owners of veterans should look out for this winter A grand old time How to transition an older horse into part or full retirement

Hunting

Day of the jackal Hunting in Pakistan

Hunting in Pakistan Team chasing Kimblewick

Kimblewick Hunter of a lifetime Master’s horse Ryan

Property and kit

Property in focus A nine-bedroom manor

A nine-bedroom manor Pick your own Horsey properties which also have their own orchards

Horsey properties which also have their own orchards New in the ring Breggings, a portable warm water shower and more

Reports

Eventing Bicton and Tetworth

Bicton and Tetworth Dressage Burrows Court Farm and more

Burrows Court Farm and more Showjumping Addington EC and more

Addington EC and more Showing Glamorgan

Glamorgan Racing Wetherby

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Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

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