What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 22 October

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 22 October, is our hunting special and spotlights devotees past and present, harrier packs, The Whiffler and more.

In the news pages, we investigate the pony sales market, find out how top showjumping will help Pyramids horses and more. In the Vet Clinic, we cover equine asthma, and head to our property and features section for Yorkshire homes and tracing ex-racers’ past lives.

This week’s opinion columns come from Pammy Hutton and William Funnell, who share their views on hot topics in dressage and showjumping. Our interviewee this week is jockey Saffie Osborne.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Tweseldown and Strzegom, Aintree, Ascot and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 22 October 2026

News

Top showjumping to benefit Pyramids horses

All change for British dressage championships

H&H investigates the pony sales market

Rider speaks up on finding the joy

Hunting Special

Diamonds – and as rare Harrier packs

Harrier packs Hound hero Heythrop Greenfinch 21

Heythrop Greenfinch 21 Extraordinary foxhunters A history of devoted eccentrics

A history of devoted eccentrics From the field For the love of hounds

For the love of hounds Hunter of a lifetime The Whiffler

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage and showjumping Pammy Hutton | William Funnell

People and horses

H&H interview Jockey Saffie Osborne on making history

Jockey Saffie Osborne on making history All in a day’s work The equine roadside recovery leader

The equine roadside recovery leader In the spotlight Neil 55, European pony showjumping champion

Neil 55, European pony showjumping champion Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Property and features

‘God’s own country’ Homes in Yorkshire

Homes in Yorkshire Tracking the past Investigating ex-racehorses’ histories

Vet Clinic

Struggling to breathe Guide to equine asthma

Reports

Eventing Askham Bryan College, Tweseldown and Strzegom

Askham Bryan College, Tweseldown and Strzegom Dressage Aintree

Aintree Showjumping Aintree and North Carolina

Aintree and North Carolina Racing Ascot

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

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