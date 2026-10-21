What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 22 October

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Beth Wright, hunt groom at the South Devon., stood with a chestnut horse at her shoulder fussing a hound on the front cover of Horse &amp; Hound magazine, 22 October 2026 issue
(Image credit: Sharon Newman)
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This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 22 October, is our hunting special and spotlights devotees past and present, harrier packs, The Whiffler and more.

In the news pages, we investigate the pony sales market, find out how top showjumping will help Pyramids horses and more. In the Vet Clinic, we cover equine asthma, and head to our property and features section for Yorkshire homes and tracing ex-racers’ past lives.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.