What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 22 October
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 22 October, is our hunting special and spotlights devotees past and present, harrier packs, The Whiffler and more.
In the news pages, we investigate the pony sales market, find out how top showjumping will help Pyramids horses and more. In the Vet Clinic, we cover equine asthma, and head to our property and features section for Yorkshire homes and tracing ex-racers’ past lives.
This week’s opinion columns come from Pammy Hutton and William Funnell, who share their views on hot topics in dressage and showjumping. Our interviewee this week is jockey Saffie Osborne.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Tweseldown and Strzegom, Aintree, Ascot and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 22 October 2026
News
- Top showjumping to benefit Pyramids horses
- All change for British dressage championships
- H&H investigates the pony sales market
- Rider speaks up on finding the joy
Hunting Special
- Diamonds – and as rare Harrier packs
- Hound hero Heythrop Greenfinch 21
- Extraordinary foxhunters A history of devoted eccentrics
- From the field For the love of hounds
- Hunter of a lifetime The Whiffler
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage and showjumping Pammy Hutton | William Funnell
People and horses
- H&H interview Jockey Saffie Osborne on making history
- All in a day’s work The equine roadside recovery leader
- In the spotlight Neil 55, European pony showjumping champion
- Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Property and features
- ‘God’s own country’ Homes in Yorkshire
- Tracking the past Investigating ex-racehorses’ histories
Vet Clinic
- Struggling to breathe Guide to equine asthma
Reports
- Eventing Askham Bryan College, Tweseldown and Strzegom
- Dressage Aintree
- Showjumping Aintree and North Carolina
- Racing Ascot
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
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Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.