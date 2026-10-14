What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 15 October

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 15 October, features complete showjumping and showing reports from the Horse of the Year Show action.

In the news pages, we explore the mixed reaction to the news that there will be no 128cm jumping finals at the biggest shows in the calendar from 2029 and much more. In the Vet Clinic, we cover what to expect from the winter ahead and in the kit pages, we take a look at wonderful wellies.

In addition to tales from Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, our hunting pages include a day trail hunting with the High Peak Harriers. We meet Katie Magee’s rising star Cushlas Indigo, and this week’s opinion columns come from H&H’s Pippa Roome and Simon Reynolds, who share their views on hot topics in eventing and showing.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Boekolo, Little Downham, Wellington and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 15 October 2026

News

128cm final change: mixed reaction

How different bras could affect how you ride

ClipMyHorse.TV and FEI on promoting sport and attracting fans

Horse sales: H&H considers the auction market

Horse of the Year Show

A small hunter with an outstanding gallop makes history: Showing

Jodie Hall McAteer’s electrifying jump-off win: Showjumping

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: H&H’s Pippa Roome

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

All in a day’s work: Veterinary professor

In the spotlight: Cushlas Indigo

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Kit focus

Working wellies: Tall boots designed for the demands of equestrian life

Vet Clinic

Banishing winter woes: A challenging winter is expected, here’s how to prepare

Reports

Eventing: Little Downham, Boekelo and more

Dressage: Wellington CPEDI/CDI

Hunting

High flying harriers: A day’s trail-hunting with the High Peak Harriers

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

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