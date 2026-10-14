What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 15 October

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Florence Duncalf riding the bay riding pony Tandridge State Affair with champion rosette and garland on the front cover of Horse &amp; Hound magazine, 15 October 2026 issue
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)
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This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 15 October, features complete showjumping and showing reports from the Horse of the Year Show action.

In the news pages, we explore the mixed reaction to the news that there will be no 128cm jumping finals at the biggest shows in the calendar from 2029 and much more. In the Vet Clinic, we cover what to expect from the winter ahead and in the kit pages, we take a look at wonderful wellies.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.