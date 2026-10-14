What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 15 October
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 15 October, features complete showjumping and showing reports from the Horse of the Year Show action.
In the news pages, we explore the mixed reaction to the news that there will be no 128cm jumping finals at the biggest shows in the calendar from 2029 and much more. In the Vet Clinic, we cover what to expect from the winter ahead and in the kit pages, we take a look at wonderful wellies.
In addition to tales from Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, our hunting pages include a day trail hunting with the High Peak Harriers. We meet Katie Magee’s rising star Cushlas Indigo, and this week’s opinion columns come from H&H’s Pippa Roome and Simon Reynolds, who share their views on hot topics in eventing and showing.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Boekolo, Little Downham, Wellington and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 15 October 2026
News
- 128cm final change: mixed reaction
- How different bras could affect how you ride
- ClipMyHorse.TV and FEI on promoting sport and attracting fans
- Horse sales: H&H considers the auction market
Horse of the Year Show
- A small hunter with an outstanding gallop makes history: Showing
- Jodie Hall McAteer’s electrifying jump-off win: Showjumping
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: H&H’s Pippa Roome
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- All in a day’s work: Veterinary professor
- In the spotlight: Cushlas Indigo
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Kit focus
- Working wellies: Tall boots designed for the demands of equestrian life
Vet Clinic
- Banishing winter woes: A challenging winter is expected, here’s how to prepare
Reports
- Eventing: Little Downham, Boekelo and more
- Dressage: Wellington CPEDI/CDI
Hunting
- High flying harriers: A day’s trail-hunting with the High Peak Harriers
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
Get your magazine
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Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.