No 128cm showjumping finals at major spectator shows in new safeguarding plans

There will be no 128cm showjumping finals at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) or the London International from 2029, as part of plans to improve pony and child welfare, and improve enjoyment of the sport.

British Showjumping (BS) has announced changes to “strengthen welfare of young competitors”, having commissioned an independent safeguarding review of the sport.

The review resulted in 39 recommendations, the implementation of which is ongoing. A major change is the fact that from 2029, children aged 12 and under will not be allowed to compete at shows with paying spectators.

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This includes the Royal International Horse Show as well as HOYS and London International. Qualification from the winter pony premiers will instead be to the spring pony championships, and from the summer shows to the British Showjumping National Championships.

128cm showjumping finals move

“The change is intended to provide an environment that better supports the welfare and wellbeing of younger competitors, while recognising the additional pressures associated with competing at major, high-profile spectator events,” a BS spokesperson said.

“At British Showjumping, the welfare of all members, particularly children and young people, is our highest priority. We are committed to ensuring that everyone involved in our sport feels safe, supported and respected at every level of participation.”

BS commissioned Lime Culture, a safeguarding consultancy specialising in safety and wellbeing of children and adults in and outside sport, to carry out the review after concerns had been raised about increasing demands on children in showjumping.

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“Members from across the sport, including parents, officials, coaches and riders, were consulted and shared their experiences as part of the review,” the spokesperson said.

“The current competition structure and its impact on the wellbeing of children participating at every level of the sport were also considered. Many participants highlighted that competing at shows alongside their friends, in a fun and supportive environment, was a key driver of their participation.”

Lime Culture CEO Stephanie Reardon said it was a pleasure to work with BS on this review.

“We saw first-hand their proactive approach to safeguarding and their clear commitment to understanding the experiences of those involved in the sport,” she said. “From the outset, there was a willingness to listen to different perspectives and to reflect openly on what is working well, where approaches could be strengthened and how safeguarding practice can continue to develop.

Meaningful action

“We were particularly encouraged by British Showjumping’s response to the findings and its commitment to taking forward the recommendations. Turning recommendations into meaningful action is an important part of strengthening safeguarding practice and demonstrates a commitment to learning and continuous improvement.”

Other action being taken as a result of the review and recommendations includes working with organisers to plan the junior calendar around school dates and avoid exam times for certain age groups.

Affiliated venues each have safeguarding officers, and the updated BS star performance awards “encourage members to look beyond competitive success, with guidance on rider wellbeing, horse welfare and the rules of the sport”.

“This skills-based progression system places rider development and safety at the heart of training within British Showjumping,” the spokesperson said, adding that BS has also promoted a register of qualified, accredited coaches.

BS CEO Iain Graham said: “Lime Culture’s in-depth review has helped us take positive action to safeguard the future and integrity of our sport and, above all, the welfare of our young competitors. We have made significant progress in implementing the recommendations and remain committed to delivering lasting change.”

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