No 128cm showjumping finals at major spectator shows in new safeguarding plans

The 128cm showjumping finals will be instead held at the national and spring championships from 2029

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A basket of HOYS rosettes
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There will be no 128cm showjumping finals at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) or the London International from 2029, as part of plans to improve pony and child welfare, and improve enjoyment of the sport.

British Showjumping (BS) has announced changes to “strengthen welfare of young competitors”, having commissioned an independent safeguarding review of the sport.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.