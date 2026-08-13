A horse who loves bananas, a rider who nearly missed her class and an all-boys jump-off: meet the 2026 national champions

The 2026 British Showjumping National Championships have concluded; meet the champions

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Madison Heath and BP Millionaire clear an oxer at the 2026 British Showjumping National Championships
Madison Heath and BP Millionaire at the 2026 British Showjumping National Championships
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

The 2026 British Showjumping National Championships have concluded – and the winners include a horse who loves bananas, a rider who almost didn’t get there at all and a 10-year-old combination tackling their toughest challenge yet.

Madison Heath and BP Millionaire were crowned national champions for the first time; the 21-year-old rider and Carrera Stud’s fabulous eight-year-old continued their blistering run this season, which includes winning both under-25 championships at Bolesworth, by seeing off all comers in the international stairway final.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.