‘The average family is being squeezed out of competing,’ warns Rebecca Penny

Rebecca Penny on rising costs and remembering “the other 50%”

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A grey middleweight hunter is stood up in hand in front of the judge at the Royal Windsor Horse Show
Don’t neglect the conformation phase in your final HOYS preparations – practise teaching your horse to stand correctly
(Image credit: BootsandHooves)

Where has the season gone? It feels like five minutes since we were squinting at the qualifier lists, and now the evenings are drawing in and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is looming. It really has flown by.

Looking back over the summer, though, one thing is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: the numbers.

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Rebecca Penny
Rebecca Penny
H&H columnist

Rebecca Penny has won at HOYS and RIHS on various native breeds. She has won the M&M championship at HOYS and lifted the M&M supreme in London in both 2015 and 2021. She is a website designer and online marketing consultant.