‘Some showing qualifiers are hairy to watch, both figuratively and literally,’ says Bethan Simons

H&H’s showing editor Bethan Simons shares her views on splitting M&M classes, showing ambassadors and why county shows matter

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A grey mountain and moorland working hunter pony clears a green oxer with planks on rustic wings at Royal Windsor Horse Show
Mountain and Moorland working hunter pony classes often attract high numbers of entries
(Image credit: Elli Birch/Bootsandhooves)

I read Stuart Hollings’ latest column with interest, particularly his comments regarding the working hunter pony qualifiers. It landed in my inbox the very day after my sister had been 26th to jump in her Horse of the Year Show not exceeding 143cm mountain and moorland (M&M) worker qualifier. There were over 40 declared in total.

While this was a particularly large class, it’s not unusual to find at least 30 entered, and similar numbers in the not exceeding 133cm class.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.