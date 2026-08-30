‘Fortune favours the switched-on in the show ring’, says Stuart Hollings

Stuart Hollings on ringcraft, the workers and less being more

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A grey ridden show hunter pony trots in a sand area wearing a winner&#039;s sash
A switched-on rider, like North of England supreme Georgie Moore, can beat a potential class winner through excellent ringcraft
(Image credit: Real Time Imaging)

This summer I heard a commentator at a show announcing that a winning pony “was ridden and shown by ....”. My immediate thought was that this perfectly describes showing at its best, highlighting not only a rider’s ability in the saddle, but also to present an animal at its best.

A switched-on jockey with excellent ringcraft can easily beat even the potential class winner if it has a less skilled show rider on board.

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Stuart Hollings
Stuart Hollings
Horse & Hound showing columnist

Stuart Hollings is a well-known and respected judge both in the UK and abroad. He has previously produced and shown a myriad of show ring winners and champions who have won titles at all major fixtures.