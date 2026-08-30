‘Fortune favours the switched-on in the show ring’, says Stuart Hollings

This summer I heard a commentator at a show announcing that a winning pony “was ridden and shown by ....”. My immediate thought was that this perfectly describes showing at its best, highlighting not only a rider’s ability in the saddle, but also to present an animal at its best.

A switched-on jockey with excellent ringcraft can easily beat even the potential class winner if it has a less skilled show rider on board.

Overall, riders have upped their game with their individual displays, but some still fall short in the conformation section, especially in working hunter pony circles when poor presentation can lose you valuable marks.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Could this be the reason that successful flat riders can often come to the fore in the workers?

I cannot believe the number of times riders – including adults – feel the need to ask, “Where would you like me to stand?” in the conformation phase, or ask the judge to explain the set show again because they haven’t been watching other competitors during the class or from the collecting ring beforehand.

For me, it’s akin to working hunter competitors not walking the course properly nor observing how it rides in the early stages of the class.

“Which camp are you?”

On the subject of workers, I was confused recently when an owner complained that a course was “too easy and it turned into a show class” as the section came under the jurisdiction of the British Show Pony Society!

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The problem lies in the fact that course designs vary so much. Some can appear gladiatorial, sometimes taking over four minutes to complete.

Davina Whiteman advised me to always look for the next fence before landing at the previous one. Nowadays, that fence could be lurking around a corner out of sight, which must be daunting for the younger competitors during their round.

So which camp are you in – an owner appreciating a show hunter pony that can jump or one who advocates that jumping is everything and the more challenging the task, the better?

“Some working hunter pony courses appear gladiatorial” Stuart Hollings

It’s disturbing to hear that competitors not returning for championships and supremes is becoming more commonplace and surprising in this economic climate when a decent purse is on offer and prize money won earlier will be confiscated for non-attendance. One could argue that by entering a show, you have signed up for the whole step-by-step process.

The situation is more understandable if a supreme like a Horse of the Year Show in-hand qualifying round is two days later, but not if it’s on the same day. I’m told some Price Family supreme in-hand qualifying shows are contemplating following in the footsteps of Royal Cheshire and Pembrokeshire that have all the in-hand classes in one day.

I firmly believe that when a rider withdraws from a championship – usually without permission – or when they elect which animal to show and leave their other eligible contender(s) in the horsebox, they are influencing the outcome and undermining the role of the appointed judge.

Why rosettes are like chocolate bars

Is it me or are rosettes, like chocolate bars, getting smaller at some events? With a vast range of colours and designs available, why are some of the county shows still awarding ghastly rosettes in 50 shades of gravy and boring white ones, for the major placings?

On the flip side, some of the sashes are completely over the top and I wonder if there is a case of private ‘one-upmanship’ taking place among the sponsors. Some sashes wouldn’t look out of place at Chelsea Flower Show or encasing a massive celebration cake.

I fully appreciate the time and workmanship involved and dread to think of the expense, but sometimes less is more. Call me old-fashioned, but there is nothing better than a traditional lined sash that doesn’t appear crumpled in the presentation photos..

● What sort of working hunter pony track do you like to see and why? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine