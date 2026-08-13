‘The top level of equestrian sport is becoming unreachable,’ warns Pammy Hutton

Pammy Hutton on the price of the podium and the sector’s vanishing voice

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Pammy Hutton stands beside a young rider on a coloured horse with her hands open explaining a lesson.
A “National Equestrian Union” to fight the industry’s corner would give us a voice politically, says Pammy Hutton
(Image credit: Future)

With so much emphasis on winning and killer pressure to stay at the top, is our young riders’ system flawed? It should be a stepping-stone to the senior ranks, yet many never successfully make the jump because they have never learned how to produce their own horses. Indeed, many avoid competing against adults until they have to – then get a shock.

Then there’s the ever-present threat of being without a suitable horse; dropped from the World Class Programme and minus the hope that goes with it. So high is the standard of horses that riding merit alone won’t keep a young rider on that top list.

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Pammy Hutton
Pammy Hutton
H&H dressage columnist

Pammy Hutton is joint principal of Talland School of Equitation and an international dressage rider and trainer. She is a Fellow of the British Horse Society and has competed internationally in eventing, being reserve for the Montreal Olympics. Pammy is the daughter of the late Molly Sivewright, is married to Brian Hutton and mother to successful dressage riders Charlie and Pippa. A regular Horse & Hound columnist, you can read Pammy’s views in the magazine or digital subscribers can view them online below.