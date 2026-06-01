Pressures on riding schools and the challenges they face highlighted in new lesson price data





New data on the average price of riding school lessons has highlighted the rising cost of learning to ride and reopened the conversation about pressures riding schools face in today’s economy.

Booking platform EC Pro collected anonymous lesson booking and pricing data through its system from more than 200 UK riding schools and equestrian centres in 2025.

It analysed the information and has created a 2026 price guide, which a spokesperson told H&H is designed to provide an “indicative snapshot of the current market and highlight broader pricing trends […] rather than create a formal industry index”.

The average price for a one-hour adult group lesson ranged from £31 in the north west of England to £54 in the south east. For children, this ranged from £31 in the same region, to £53 in London. Nationally, 30-minute adult group lessons average around £35.

“Affordability matters if we want to keep the sport accessible. Horse riding is an incredibly valuable activity for so many people, but for many who like the idea of riding – or experienced riders – it can feel increasingly expensive,” said EC Pro chief executive Beth Lothian.

“What this data shows is that there is no single ‘normal’ price. Costs vary significantly depending on where you are in the country and the type of lesson or activity you’re booking.

“At the same time, unlike most service businesses, riding schools are also running a full-time animal welfare operation and the horses don’t care what the economy is doing.”

She added: “For riding schools, this is not just about pricing. It is about communication, customer trust and long-term retention.

“If customers understand what goes into the experience they are paying for, and if the booking experience is straightforward and professional, they are far more likely to keep coming back. That is a responsibility for all in the equestrian world.”

British Horse Society (BHS) chief operating officer Sarah Phillips said that riding schools are the “backbone of equestrianism in Britain”.

“They provide vital access to horses for people of all ages and backgrounds, while promoting education, wellbeing and high standards of horse welfare. For many riders, a riding school is where their journey with horses first begins,” she told H&H.

“However, riding schools continue to face significant challenges in 2026, including rising operating costs, staffing shortages and increasing pressure on affordability for participants. Many centres are working incredibly hard to maintain lessons, care standards and accessibility within their local communities, despite ongoing financial pressures and increasing operational demands.”

Ms Phillips added that the BHS continues to support riding schools and equestrian businesses through practical guidance, professional development opportunities and access to industry expertise, to help centres “build resilience and adapt to changing demands”.

“At BHS, we continue to support riding schools and equestrian businesses through practical guidance, professional development opportunities and access to industry expertise, helping centres build resilience and adapt to changing demands,” she said. “From business support and workforce development initiatives to training and networking opportunities, we remain committed to supporting a sustainable and accessible future for equestrian businesses across Britain.”

‘At entry level, practically every sport is free – but not riding’

Tim Downes runs successful riding school Ingestre Stables near Stafford, which has clients from across the UK and the world. He told H&H that the challenge for riding schools of finding the balance between being accessible for those wanting to learn to ride and the realities of running a business involving horses is “massive”.

“One of the things that I feel quite strongly about is that any sport is potentially very expensive to be deeply involved in, in terms of competing, travelling and facilities – not just riding. In any sport, if they commit, want to proceed and move up levels, they’re going to have to commit a lot of time and money – but at entry level, practically every sport in this country is free,” he said. “But riding isn’t”.

He added that several years ago, Ingestre tried to encourage various organisations to look at centres to effectively start a foundation that would help give people that first taste. The stables ran free 20-minute private sessions for kids up to the age of 12, and children could come four times.

“We ran it for two years, and it was hugely successful, but we’re a lone voice,” he said. “If we could encourage every riding school in the country to do that – if we could find a sponsor or get it funded somehow – it would help the whole industry hugely.”

Among the other pressures he mentioned is the challenge presented by unlicensed “backyard riding schools”. By not running as proper businesses, these avoid the regulation and taxes that apply to properly run riding schools.

He noted that this can affect market value, lead to confusion among clients as to the differences they are paying for when riders move to a well-run riding establishment, and that tighter regulation is needed.

View EC Pro’s 2026 price guide

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2026 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now