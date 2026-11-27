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Save 15% at Just Chaps Get 15% off across the site at Just Chaps using code BLACKFRIDAY15 at checkout. My recommendation would be their Dri-Rider waterproof riding trousers – if you’re not a “standard” size these are fantastic because there are SO MANY size options. I’m short and always struggle with leg length, but I remember my pair arriving years ago – when I put them on it was like having my own made-to-measure trousers, which was revelatory for me. There’s a handy sizing calculator on the website to help you find the best size. I just wish I could still squeeze into mine! By Georgia Guerin

We’ve got our products editor Franchesca Slack joining us now. She’s always “in the know” when it comes to equestrian products so I’m keen to see what deals she has to share with us... By Georgia Guerin

Black Friday tip Sign up to an Amazon Prime free trial – it saves delivery costs, offers super-quick delivery (same-day in some areas!) and your partner/mum/best friend won’t see what you’ve ordered them for Christmas if you’ve been sharing an account. The trial lasts 30 days, so mark in your calendar when you need to cancel and use until then for your Christmas shopping. You can also get in some free Christmas movies on Prime Video during your trial. I’ve got one rolling at the moment so my partner can’t see what I’m buying in the sales 👀 and then I’ll go back to the shared account once my top-secret Christmas shopping is complete. By Georgia Guerin

Pivo Pod at lowest price all year The Pivo Equestrian Pod could make a great Christmas gift for someone who loves to film their training and/or make fun videos. The pod tracks the horse and rider when they’re riding in the arena, while filming on your phone. It makes the cameraman’s position redundant, leaving them free to get back in the warm or crack on with yard jobs. It’s a win all round. It’s currently down to £95.99 on Amazon, which is the lowest price it’s been all year. Pivo Equestrian Pod £179.99 £95.99 SHOP NOW By Georgia Guerin

Shameless plug for Horse & Hound (Image credit: Future) We’re running our very own Black Friday deal – try 6 issues for only £6. One issue in the shops is £3.25, so you’re making a massive saving – plus, the subscription includes unlimited access to the website (which means no more “you’ve reached your limit” once you hit five articles). By Georgia Guerin

Exclusive code alert Audevard have given us an exclusive discount code that will get you 10% off site wide. Use code HHBF10 at checkout until midnight on 30 November to claim your discount. Alongside this, they’re also running a promotion for a free joint supplement (worth £40) if you spend over £90. Check out their supplements By Georgia Guerin

Your chance to get limited edition LeMieux (Image credit: LeMieux) The Courchevel Collection has been released this morning and it’s a Black Friday exclusive – so once it’s gone, it’s gone! It’s inspired by “the luxury of an Alpine après-ski resort in rich Atlantic blue, finished with elegant rose gold accents” – what’s not to love? Check it out here By Georgia Guerin