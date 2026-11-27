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Best Black Friday deals for equestrians: LIVE
We’re tracking down the best Black Friday savings for horse owners and riders from your favourite brands and retailers – all in one place
Today we’re here with one aim – to find you the best Black Friday deals for equestrians.
We’re keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday deals on Christmas gifts, horse owner essentials, equestrian clothing and more to share with you right here.
Products editor Franchesca Slack and I have got years’ of experience when it comes to deal hunting and you can bet we never pay full price for anything! We’re hand-picking every deal for you – we don’t use AI, just our Bloodhound-like noses to sniff out a discount.
And finally, we’re both horse owners looking after our horses on DIY livery, so we know how important it is to a) find products that will last, b) buy the best we can for our horses, and c) save money to put towards the hay bill in the process!
We hope we can find what you’re looking for and make your Black Friday experience a bit less stressful. Happy shopping!
Quick links to big sales
- Amazon: All deals in one place
- Viovet: BF offers for horses and pets
- Naylors: Save up to 50%
- GS Equestrian: Up to 80% off BF sale
- Millbry Hill: Big BF deals
- Redpost Equestrian: Offers on big brands
My top deals
We named this coat ‘best value’ in our guide to the best horse riding robes. It was our top seller last Black Friday, but this year the price is even better.
I know how much the best stable and field cams can make life easier, but they can be so confusing to choose between! I have this one and the features are fantastic. Perfect if you have no mains power or Wi-Fi.
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Calling all Disney lovers
If you’re shopping for a child who is equally Disney-mad and pony-mad this Christmas, this could be the winning gift.
Hope Valley have got the Disney x LeMieux hobby horses at a whopping 80% off (down to just £15). But they’ve gone one better – with code MOUSE20 you can get another 20% off, taking the price down to £12! I might get Toy Story’s Bullseye for my niece.
MOUSE20 works across the Hope Valley site, including on already discounted items.
If you think a hobby horse might be a great gift idea for a young horse lover, but Disney isn’t their thing, check out our guide to the best hobby horses instead.
A must-have if you own a grey
This is my favourite whitening shampoo – it turns my horse from mud-stained-bay back to grey with ease!
If you invest in a 5L bottle you can save 18% on Amazon and you won't be disappointed. It gets the grime out of the coat and leaves them clean and shiny.
Save 15% at Just Chaps
Get 15% off across the site at Just Chaps using code BLACKFRIDAY15 at checkout.
My recommendation would be their Dri-Rider waterproof riding trousers – if you’re not a “standard” size these are fantastic because there are SO MANY size options.
I’m short and always struggle with leg length, but I remember my pair arriving years ago – when I put them on it was like having my own made-to-measure trousers, which was revelatory for me.
There’s a handy sizing calculator on the website to help you find the best size. I just wish I could still squeeze into mine!
My fave base layer is 30% off
I was thrilled to see that my favourite base layer has 30% off for Black Friday.
This base layer has been one I reach for over and over again. In my opinion it's one of the best riding base layers and I have now got it in four colours. The Ariat Sunstopper is perfect for everyday riding, but also plenty smart enough to wear at clinics and lessons, making it well worth the money.
If, like me, you’re not keen on the second-skin fit that many equestrian base layers have, this top could work better for you. It’s not as fitted as others on the market and leaves you with room to move.
We’ve got our products editor Franchesca Slack joining us now. She’s always “in the know” when it comes to equestrian products so I’m keen to see what deals she has to share with us...
Black Friday tip
Sign up to an Amazon Prime free trial – it saves delivery costs, offers super-quick delivery (same-day in some areas!) and your partner/mum/best friend won’t see what you’ve ordered them for Christmas if you’ve been sharing an account.
The trial lasts 30 days, so mark in your calendar when you need to cancel and use until then for your Christmas shopping. You can also get in some free Christmas movies on Prime Video during your trial.
I’ve got one rolling at the moment so my partner can’t see what I’m buying in the sales 👀 and then I’ll go back to the shared account once my top-secret Christmas shopping is complete.
Pivo Pod at lowest price all year
The Pivo Equestrian Pod could make a great Christmas gift for someone who loves to film their training and/or make fun videos.
The pod tracks the horse and rider when they’re riding in the arena, while filming on your phone. It makes the cameraman’s position redundant, leaving them free to get back in the warm or crack on with yard jobs. It’s a win all round.
It’s currently down to £95.99 on Amazon, which is the lowest price it’s been all year.
Big savings at Mountain Warehouse
It’s not an equestrian brand, but you can always rely on Mountain Warehouse for bargain prices for outdoor clothing. I shop here all the time and I’ve picked out a few items that might benefit a horse owner (and their family) this winter...
▶ Two pack of fleece-lined leggings for £24.99 – put these under jods or waterproof trousers if you really feel the cold
▶ Kids’ half-zip fleece for £5.99 – a great value layer in a choice of 15 colours
▶ 50% off women’s merino wool base layer – helps regulate your temperature in cold conditions
▶ Cowl neck fleece for £14.99 – I have two of this jumper in a previous colourway and I just love a cowl neck for the extra cosiness without the need for a scarf
▶ Big savings on kids wellies – loads to choose from and starting at toddler sizes
Shameless plug for Horse & Hound
We’re running our very own Black Friday deal – try 6 issues for only £6. One issue in the shops is £3.25, so you’re making a massive saving – plus, the subscription includes unlimited access to the website (which means no more “you’ve reached your limit” once you hit five articles).
Stock up on calming syringes
If your horse benefits from occasional use of the best instant calmers, this offer is for you.
These NAF Instant Magic syringes have an RRP of £19.49, but right now they’re available on Amazon for just £8.57.
They’re handy to have on hand to help horses cope with fireworks and other stressful/high-pressure situations.
Save 10% on DeNiro boots
Have you always wanted a pair of beautiful custom long leather riding boots? We know the feeling! This weekend is your chance to get 10% off everything at Joshua Jones UK.
Use code FRIDAY10 at the checkout
My field camera is 30% off
I never believed how much time I’d spend watching my pony in his field from my sofa until I got one of these cameras. I would whip out the app at any opportunity to show someone what he and his mates were up to.
The Reolink Go PT Ultra is the perfect pick if you don’t have mains power or WiFi at the yard as you can run it off a sim card – I used a cheap £5/month rolling contract and that was plenty of data.
It’s more expensive than some of the top stable camera competitors, but you get some great features – including two-way audio, motion sensors, night vision and much wider pan and tilt angles.
This is the lowest price it’s been all year, so if you’ve been considering getting a field/stable camera, this is the time to buy.
I know how much the best stable and field cams can make life easier, but they can be so confusing to choose between! I have this one and the features are fantastic. Perfect if you have no mains power or Wi-Fi.
Exclusive code alert
Audevard have given us an exclusive discount code that will get you 10% off site wide.
Use code HHBF10 at checkout until midnight on 30 November to claim your discount.
Alongside this, they’re also running a promotion for a free joint supplement (worth £40) if you spend over £90.
Your chance to get limited edition LeMieux
The Courchevel Collection has been released this morning and it’s a Black Friday exclusive – so once it’s gone, it’s gone!
It’s inspired by “the luxury of an Alpine après-ski resort in rich Atlantic blue, finished with elegant rose gold accents” – what’s not to love?
Another riding robe at a competitive price
I’ve got another riding robe for you – unfortunately we haven’t tested this one, but I thought it was worth a shout out as it’s currently better than half price at just £45. Two years ago this dropped to £59 for Black Friday, so this is a bargain.
It’s got side-zips and leg straps, so it is made for riding. And it comes in a broader range of colours – including pink – so if you’ve been presented with a Christmas list that asks for a riding robe, this is worth a look at. Do check out our guide to the best riding robes if you want to check out the competition, though.
There’s a children’s version, too – the Poppy – it’s listed as a Black Friday deal at £34 but I can’t see a previous price to work out what the discount is.
We’ve not tested this one – but it’s got a 5-star review rating on Naylors. The comments say it’s a “great buy” but “comes up large” as most of these robe-style coats do.
Black Friday best seller drops to lowest ever price
I’m going to kick off with a big one. Last year we shared a great discount on the Two Bare Feet riding robe – and loads of you purchased! This year the brand has gone even better on their Amazon store – I was genuinely shocked when I first saw this – the robe has dropped to an unbelievable £34.99.
Find out more about the deal, read our full review or head straight to Amazon to check it out.
The manufacturer lists the original RRP as £169.99, which would make this a 79% saving. We named it ‘best value’ in our guide to the best horse riding robes.
Happy Black Friday!
Good morning and happy Black Friday to all those who celebrate!
This is my sixth year covering the Black Friday sales and the first opportunity I’ve had to do so live. I know first hand that the volume of deals on socials and emails arriving every other minute can be quite overwhelming, so my job is to sift through all the noise and pull out some deals that you might not have seen – and are actually worth it. I’ll also be sharing some tips I’ve learnt along the way to help you get the best prices.
I’ll be here until around 8pm this evening, but once I’m done you’ll still be able to scroll through the full list of deals – they’re not going anywhere.