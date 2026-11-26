The hunting world lost a good one when Duncan Cinnamond died at the end of October.

Born in Winchester in 1975 and brought up in Bedfordshire, he was immersed in the hunting community from the first, his father serving as master of the North Bucks Beagles. He developed a love of hounds from a young age, which deepened to a particular affinity with harriers.

As a child, he loved reading and eventing as a keen member of his local Pony Club. Perhaps more surprisingly, he was a wizard at pub quizzes and enjoyed heavy metal music.

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In the 1990s, Duncan began his hunting career as an amateur whipper-in to the Oakley foxhounds. In 2002, as publican of The White Horse, Keysoe, he joined the Cambridgeshire Foxhounds and, when the ban arrived, he was whipping-in to the Vine & Craven.

He hunted those hounds from 2005–08, served as kennel-huntsman to the East Sussex, then, 2009–2013, was huntsman of the Oakley. After a break from hunting to work with histopathology, the study of diseases and diagnoses, and as an HGV driver, he returned to his first love of hounds as kennel-huntsman of the Cotley Harriers in Devon, from 2017–21.

It was there he met stud groom Billie Ann, whom he later married. A year hunting the Albrighton Woodland came next. He returned to the West Country to hunt the Seavington in Somerset from 2022.

Acknowledged as a true gentleman and a great houndsman, Duncan was determined to create a pack of really hard-working hounds and succeeded with the Cotley Harriers, a worthwhile challenge. He experienced success on the flags too, winning the supreme championship at Peterborough with Cotley Hasty ’17.

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His ability with the horn was legendary, thrilling everyone lucky enough to hear it and winning him second place at the Horse & Hound Ball.

An accomplished horseman who liked a forward-going sort, he was keen to support and encourage the resettlement of former racehorses. One, Big Mo, starred as his hunter of a lifetime in H&H (feature, 19 February).

It was at kennels that Duncan was happiest and he was known for his total dedication, working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and building close and lasting relationships with farmers, building up valuable flesh rounds and proving himself an invaluable member of the hunting community.

He leaves four children and his beloved wife, Billie Ann, and will be sorely missed by a host of people throughout the Seavington country and beyond.