By Abi Hall

Chris Hall, the event rider, trainer and livery yard owner died on 22 August, aged 55, from stomach cancer.

Chris, born and raised in rural Devon, was one of five brothers. Unlike the wealthy background of many equestrian competitors, his was a modest start. Having lived in London, Chris’s mother was keen for her children to make the most of living in the countryside and try riding. Chris first sat on a horse at the age of five; horses quickly became more important to him than his education.

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As a member of the Mid Devon branch of the Pony Club and Hunt, Chris rode and produced many ponies bought cheaply by his parents, who helped him develop the practical horsemanship that remained with him throughout his life.

After leaving school and home aged 15, Chris worked with horses. He was a working pupil for Leslie Law in Herefordshire, worked in Surrey at a showjumping yard, in Devon for James Robinson then as rider for Steve Gittins in Oxfordshire. He was a member of the successful Fosse Manor Hotel team chasing team, hunted with the Heythrop and produced top event horses for sale. He then worked for Mark Todd.

Chris was a professional eventer for over three decades alongside endless hours’ teaching. A notable achievement was a double clear with Killard Enigma, owned by Rosemary and John Shannon, at Blenheim.

With his wife Teresa, Chris established a thriving full livery business from locations in the Cotswolds including Lyneham Heath Farm, where he became an integral part of the Sarsgrove Harriers private pack.

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The ultimate ambition for Chris and Teresa was to own a yard and house, which they eventually realised, building both from scratch.

Chris developed a reputation as a knowledgeable and immensely popular trainer. He taught many riders, including at the VWH branch of the Pony Club and Evenlode Riding Club. He became heavily involved with Barrington Sport Horses owned by Johnny Hornby. Chris had a natural ability to pass on his knowledge; his practical, often humorous approach and years of experience proved valuable to many riders and horses.

Chris spent a decade as joint organiser of Upton House Horse Trials with Jess Thomas, where his years of competing around the eventing circuit allowed him to appreciate the hours and money put into the sport by volunteers, course-builders, traders and sponsors. This understanding earned him an approachable, respected reputation.

Although horses were a huge part of Chris’s life, he will be remembered as much for his character as for his horsemanship. He was generous with his time, brought fun wherever he went and was never one to take himself too seriously. He worked hard throughout his life to build the career and home he wanted, and was happiest doing what he loved, surrounded by his family.

He will be hugely missed by Teresa, daughters Lucy and Abi, family, friends, clients and the many people and horses whose lives he touched.