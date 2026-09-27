‘He will be remembered for his character and his horsemanship’: farewell to 55-year-old rider, trainer, yard owner and event organiser

Obituary

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Pictured Chris Hall
(Image credit: Hall family)

By Abi Hall

Chris Hall, the event rider, trainer and livery yard owner died on 22 August, aged 55, from stomach cancer.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.