Heartbroken farewell to rider who died doing ‘something he loved so much’

Harry Revell died as the result of a serious accident last Friday

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A black and white image of Harry Revell playing polo
(Image credit: Paul R Grove)

Tributes have been paid to a “one of a kind” polo player, who died doing something “he loved so much”.

Cowdray Park Polo Club confirmed that Harry Revell died as the result of a serious accident at Cowdray on 11 September.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.