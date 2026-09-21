Heartbroken farewell to rider who died doing ‘something he loved so much’

Tributes have been paid to a “one of a kind” polo player, who died doing something “he loved so much”.

Cowdray Park Polo Club confirmed that Harry Revell died as the result of a serious accident at Cowdray on 11 September.

“Harry was a much-loved and respected member of the polo community, and our thoughts are first and foremost with his wife, family, friends and teammates at this incredibly difficult time,” a Cowdray spokesperson said.

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“The club has remained in close contact with Harry’s family since the accident and will continue to offer whatever support we can. Harry’s family take some comfort in knowing that he was unconscious immediately following the accident, and he remained peaceful and in the very best care until he passed. We are also enormously grateful to the medical teams who responded at Cowdray and to everyone involved in Harry’s care.”

A spokesperson for the Three Moles pub in Petworth said the team was devastated by the loss of a “dear friend”.

“Harry wasn’t just a friend to us – he was one of those very special people who became part of your life and left a mark that will never be forgotten,” the spokesperson said.

“So many of our customers will know Harry too. He was a familiar face at The Three Moles, and wherever Harry was, there was usually laughter, plenty of noise and a party going on! He had an incredible personality and an infectious energy that made it impossible not to smile when he was around.

“On Friday afternoon, Harry was involved in a serious accident whilst playing polo at Cowdray Park. Polo was something Harry loved so deeply. It wasn’t simply a sport to him; it was a huge part of his life, his passion and his world. It feels impossibly cruel that something he loved so much has ended in such heartbreaking circumstances.”

The Three Moles team said they have been remembering the moments they shared.

“Harry, you were one of a kind,” the spokesperson said. “You brought so much fun, laughter and happiness into the lives of so many people, when you walked into a room it was like things got a bit brighter, and you will be missed more than words can ever say.

“Our hearts are with Harry’s wife Lily, his family, his loved ones, his polo family and all of his many friends at this utterly heartbreaking time.

“Thank you for all the memories, Harry. We will carry them with us forever. Rest peacefully, mate.”

Cowdray invited anyone who would like to share their condolences to email members@cowdraypolo.co.uk.

“We ask that Harry’s family are given privacy at this very difficult time,” the spokesperson said.