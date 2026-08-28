Pony Club volunteer, commentator and point-to-point clerk of course Douglas John Richard Pirie died on 7 July, aged 81.

Douglas was born at home in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. His parents, John, an engineer, and Evelyn, a nurse, bought and sold ponies and point-to-pointers as a hobby for their children to ride.

He and his siblings, Gillian and Johnny, grew up riding with the Enfield Chace branch of the Pony Club. Douglas did not enjoy rallies as he thought going around in circles was boring; instead, his favourite part was mounted games with his first pony, 12.2hh Peter. He also enjoyed showjumping, regularly returning from shows in profit.

Douglas started riding point-to-pointers, aged 14. His first win was at Northaw on a mare called Ellas. He raced for 14 years, in his blue colours with a yellow diamond, and enjoyed multiple wins. His best horse was Shaun’s Peat, who also showjumped up to grade B.

Douglas was a civil engineer, having studied at London University. He was managing director of KLP Engineering, then in 1993 started his own business, Benet Consulting, which he ran until he retired.

In September 1972, Douglas married Diana Pryce. The couple had four children, Natasha, Nicholas, Naomi and Sam. They were members of the Flamstead branch of the Pony Club, where Douglas became a committee member and treasurer. He helped maintain the cross-country course and was a regular commentator at events. He also volunteered with the Oakley Hunt West branch, where his late sister Gillian was secretary for 25 years.

Douglas loved the county show circuit and commentated at the Herts Show and Kimpton Horse Show. He helped organise the Enfield Chace point-to-point and was clerk of the course for 50 years. He was also a regular steward at the Anglian point-to-point meetings until May this year. He continued to enjoy hacking into his 70s.

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His family said he was a “gentleman, who helped so many people”.

“He was the life and soul of the party and always loved a social occasion. He was the best father, who worked so hard all his life to do the best for his family,” they said.

“He had a twinkle in his eye and liked to do things his own way, he didn’t like to waste a moment. He was very loyal to everyone and committed to all he did and his favourite saying was: ‘Life gives you the cup and it is up to you how you fill it.’”

Douglas is survived by Diana, his children, and grandchildren Oscar, Lily, Tristan, Rupert and Jasper.