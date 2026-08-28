‘A gentleman, who helped so many’: farewell to Pony Club volunteer and point-to-point clerk of course

Douglas Pirie’s favourite saying was: ‘Life gives you the cup and it is up to you how you fill it’

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Pictured Douglas Pirie
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Pony Club volunteer, commentator and point-to-point clerk of course Douglas John Richard Pirie died on 7 July, aged 81.

Douglas was born at home in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. His parents, John, an engineer, and Evelyn, a nurse, bought and sold ponies and point-to-pointers as a hobby for their children to ride.

Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.