Farewell to steward who was a ‘favourite figure at showgrounds across the country’





John Taylor, the British Showjumping (BS) chief stipendiary steward died on 16 June aged 71, after a long illness.

The former City of London Police mounted officer and huge supporter of showjumping was a familiar and favourite figure at showgrounds and events across the country. He was known for his smile, his patience and fairness – and his voice, which was heard before John was seen, and earned him the nickname Boomer.

John joined the police force in his late teens and in 1977, the opportunity to join the mounted branch came up and he seized it. He trained police officers for the mounted branch, and also competed in tent pegging and showjumping, including the services jumping at Horse of the Year Show.

When he retired from the police, his horse Another Jackson was tricky, so John bought him for his son Will, who took him from 90cm BS classes to the young showjumper award at Olympia.

“When I was showing interest in competing, he said he wasn’t just going to buy me a horse; his words were: ‘Horses start with a broom.’” Will said.

“That was one of his great sayings, I had to learn to muck out and do all the stable work before I got to ride.

“He loved the sport. He had all the shows planned and last week, when he went into hospital, he said, ‘Call Iain Graham and tell him I won’t be at Hickstead on Wednesday,’ as in his mind he was still going. He loved it there.”

BS stipendiary stewards historically always come from the police force, so John’s progression was natural. He trained with Frank Grunnill, working with Frank and Mike Henwood.

“He became a favourite on the circuit and the go-to for competitors to ask advice,” a BS spokesperson said.

“His calm approach and manner put people at ease. At first a friendly warning instead of a harsh approach worked well and endeared riders and connections alike. The rules were always applied, but in a way that resentment didn’t raise its head. John was later honoured to be made steward general.”

John loved the county circuit as well as the major shows. He also gave much of his time to supporting the Chigwell Riding Trust, his local branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), including loading horses on the Taylors’ horsebox and taking them to events.

“He enjoyed it,” Will said. “He always made sure he knew when it was and he’d be there.

“He was always firm but fair, and a larger-than-life character. He loved a joke and to talk; he was fun. I saw the serious side – and probably some in showjumping did too when they were in trouble – but he was a very social person.

“He loved horses, loved the sport. He loved his time in the police but didn’t really deem it police work; he prided himself that he hadn’t arrested anyone since the age of 21, from the back of a horse. It became ceremonial and he travelled all over the country, meeting people and making friends.”

BS said John will be sadly missed by the whole community.

CEO Iain Graham said: “He was someone who loved being around shows and horses, meeting people and helping ensure that whilst rules needed to be observed that he was there to help and assist members enjoyment of the sport.

“John was always happy to give his time to assist others starting out as officials and the number of messages we have received from his colleagues shows the respect and friendship they shared.”

John is survived by his wife Liz, children Will and Sarah, and four grandchildren.

His funeral will be on 16 July at 11am at All Saints Church, Essex; family and close friends at the crematorium. This will be followed by a wake at Hainault Golf Club, Chigwell.

The family has asked for people to share stories and celebrate his wonderful life. All are welcome.

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