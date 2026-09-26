‘There was not a horse he could not ride, nor a horse he could not shoe’: farewell to a great horseman

Obituary

Becky Murray&#039;s avatar
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Published In News
Pictured jockey Reg Brown in the green hat silk
(Image credit: H&H archive image)

By Jason Brown

Reg Brown, the point-to-point jockey and farrier died peacefully on 12 September, aged 86.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.