By Jason Brown

Reg Brown, the point-to-point jockey and farrier died peacefully on 12 September, aged 86.

Reg was born in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, on 11 January 1940. He was one of eight children and grew up during the difficult years of World War II and its aftermath.

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His love of horses began through Sheila Bettle (née Freeman), who had stables near where he grew up.

Reg became a point-to-point and steeplechase jockey, and farrier, in the 1960s and a farrier. His racing career lasted until the mid-1980s. He also enjoyed showjumping and showing in later life, and was well known as a popular farrier throughout the Home Counties.

Reg spent time racing in Europe in his 20s. After returning home, he rode for a lady in Prestwood, where in 1971 he met Paula, a groom who caught his eye. One day he asked her: “If I win this race, will you come for a drink?” They married in July 1976 and this year celebrated 50 years of marriage. In a particularly special partnership, Paula made all of the shoes for Reg’s business.

In 2001 Reg and Paula moved to Scotland after their son Jason followed in his father’s footsteps and qualified as a farrier and took over the shoeing round in Prestwood.

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In Scotland, Reg’s love of animals extended far beyond horses. He and Paula took over a small petting zoo, learning to care for otters, owls, alpacas and many other animals. This “retirement” kept him busy and active into later life, until he developed Parkinson’s disease in his late 70s.

Reg always loved hearing about Jason’s work. In his last few weeks, he continued to enjoy watching farriery videos on YouTube with Jason. Horses were his life, and he kept a keen interest in all equestrian disciplines until his final days.

He was known as a great horseman; there was not a horse he could not ride, nor a horse he could not shoe.

Reg is survived by his beloved wife Paula, his son Jason, daughter-in-law Robyn and grandchildren Lilly and Harry.

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