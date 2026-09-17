‘He will be sorely missed’: farewell to classical horseman who revolutionised saddle design

Paul Belton, who founded Albion Saddlemakers in 1985, has died weeks after his beloved wife

Eleanor Jones&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Paul Belton riding his beloved horse Eric
(Image credit: None)

Classically trained horseman and engineer Paul Belton, who revolutionised saddle design in the UK and far beyond, died suddenly on 28 August, aged 82, less than 40 days after the loss of his beloved wife, Sherry.

A lifelong rider with an engineering background, Paul had a unique understanding of the requirements of both horse and rider, and of the profound impact a saddle can have on the ridden horse. He was the first saddle designer to put welfare, comfort and biomechanics of the horse at the heart of the design. Few people have had a greater influence on the vision and development of the modern saddle industry.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.