Classically trained horseman and engineer Paul Belton, who revolutionised saddle design in the UK and far beyond, died suddenly on 28 August, aged 82, less than 40 days after the loss of his beloved wife, Sherry.

A lifelong rider with an engineering background, Paul had a unique understanding of the requirements of both horse and rider, and of the profound impact a saddle can have on the ridden horse. He was the first saddle designer to put welfare, comfort and biomechanics of the horse at the heart of the design. Few people have had a greater influence on the vision and development of the modern saddle industry.

Paul designed his own saddle trees and firmly believed, quite rightly, that the foundation of a well fitted saddle was a well fitted tree.

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He worked with equestrian masters in his pursuit of perfection, developing lifelong friendships with Klaus Balkenhol, Wilfried Bechtolsheimer and Ernst Bachinger, and many others. He had a deep passion for the Spanish Riding School of Vienna and visited throughout his life, constantly seeking knowledge and greater understanding in pursuit of the perfect unity between horse and rider.

Paul founded Albion Saddlemakers in 1985 and, with Sherry, built it into an internationally respected brand. Albion became the trusted technical partner to many Olympic dressage and event riders across Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada and beyond.

Paul was president of the Society of Master Saddlers (SMS) in 2000 and was instrumental in the development of the SMS saddle-fitting qualification.

Paul had a brilliant mind, a wonderfully dry sense of humour and above all, he was creative, kind, thoughtful and generous with his knowledge. He was a true gentleman and leaves a remarkable legacy that will influence the industry for many years.

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Paul is survived by his beloved horse, Fabrento (Eric), and was dad to Richard, Sarah and Anna, and stepdad to Alex.

He will be sorely missed – for his inspiration, wisdom, kindness and, of course, his sense of humour and endless mickey-taking.

A celebration of the lives of Paul and Sherry will be held on 23 October at Walsall Town Hall as part of the SMS Expo.

For further details of the memorial, please email: sarah@nutrientneutral.com

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