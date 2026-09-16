‘A great loss to the equine community’: farewell to tireless campaigner for equestrians

John Featherstone, who gave 50 years of volunteering for equestrian rights of way has died aged 88

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John Featherstone, wearing a suit and smiling at the camera
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British Horse Society (BHS) county bridleway officer for Hertfordshire John Featherstone has passed away aged 88.

John had been the county bridleway officer since 1974; before that, he was BHS bridleway officer for the London Borough of Harrow.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.