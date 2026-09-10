‘Always at a gallop’: farewell to equestrian who devoted her life to the horse world, aged 84

Margot Kennedy, who devoted her life to the horse world with an extraordinary level of commitment, athleticism and horsemanship, has died aged 84.

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Pictured Margot Kennedy.
(Image credit: Reader image)

Margot Kennedy (née Esher), who devoted her life to the horse world with an extraordinary level of commitment, athleticism and horsemanship, has died aged 84.

The daughter of Dr Frederick Justus Swinton Esher and Phyllis Binfield Shammon, Margot’s early riding career began in the Pony Club, where her talent was unmistakable. At 18 she came second at the Pony Club horse trials national championships – an early indicator of the competitive spirit and technical skill that would define her decades in the saddle.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.