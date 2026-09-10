Margot Kennedy (née Esher), who devoted her life to the horse world with an extraordinary level of commitment, athleticism and horsemanship, has died aged 84.

The daughter of Dr Frederick Justus Swinton Esher and Phyllis Binfield Shammon, Margot’s early riding career began in the Pony Club, where her talent was unmistakable. At 18 she came second at the Pony Club horse trials national championships – an early indicator of the competitive spirit and technical skill that would define her decades in the saddle.

Although academically accomplished, with degrees from Bradford university and University College Cardiff, horses were her vocation. Having started her career in management studies, she embraced rural Welsh life and became master of the Gelligaer Farmers Hunt – an extraordinary honour for an Englishwoman in a close-knit farming community.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

She continued to compete successfully, qualifying again for national horse trials in 1984.

Margot’s most significant legacy to the sports horse world began with her exceptional competition mare, The Dearest. She was bred to Marius, sire of the legendary Milton, producing Mariuson, the stallion who became the cornerstone of Margot’s stud.

In 1987, she moved her horses, and her heart, to Scotland to marry Dr Bryan Kennedy, rekindling a relationship from decades earlier. Their 27 years together were filled with happiness, worldwide travel and a thriving sports horse breeding enterprise, producing horses who reached Horse of the Year Show and four-star eventing level.

In later years, Margot remained deeply connected to the equestrian world as a racehorse owner, following her horses with the same analytical eye and competitive enthusiasm that had defined her riding career.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She also dedicated herself to community life, organising dining events, social forums, and speaker programmes with characteristic energy and precision.

Even as her eyesight faded, Margot’s independence, pride and love of horses remained undimmed. She lived with purpose, candour and spirit – always at a gallop.

She passed away peacefully, with dignity and on her own terms, in Switzerland.