‘A life filled with horses and adventure’: farewell to showjumper, jockey and zoo founder, aged 92

Jill Banks represented her country in showjumping, rode in point-to-points and founded a zoo park

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A rider on a bowing horse in a sitting room
Jill Banks learned “high school”
(Image credit: Peter Ward)

Rider and breeder Jill Banks (née Palethorpe) has died peacefully at the age of 92.

Jill was born at the Palethorpe family home at Blakedown, Worcestershire, to Captain Jack Palethorpe and Elsie “Valerie” Marsh, both from prominent Midlands families well known for meat and sausage manufacturing.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.