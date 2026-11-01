Farewell to respected judge, consummate horseman and devoted family man

David Stanley Ringer sadly passed away on 6 October aged 95 after a period in hospital

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Pictured David Ringer
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By Sally Hennessy

David Stanley Ringer sadly passed away on 6 October aged 95 after a period in hospital. He will have been known by many H&H readers.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.