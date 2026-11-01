Farewell to respected judge, consummate horseman and devoted family man
David Stanley Ringer sadly passed away on 6 October aged 95 after a period in hospital
By Sally Hennessy
David Stanley Ringer sadly passed away on 6 October aged 95 after a period in hospital. He will have been known by many H&H readers.
He was the consummate horseman – he trained racehorses from Saffron House in Newmarket for many years and was also known as one of the most respected judges of the 1970s onwards.
David loved judging – especially hunters and cobs – although he was just as happy with a class of ponies or hacks. He was a fine rider and was much in demand over the years at many a county show, Horse of the Year Show and the Royal International.
He was always immaculately turned out and resolutely fair in his decisions. Many will recall him in his red cords and bright sweaters, always dapper. David had a wicked sense of humour and was a great raconteur.
Above all he was a devoted family man who was justly proud of the legacy he started.
Only last week Jack and Henry Callan, sons of David's granddaughter Trisha and her jockey husband Neil, won champion apprentice and amateur respectively. Ironically David missed their amazing achievement by just over a week.
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Sincere condolences to David’s wife Paddy, their children Helen and Jack and the extended family.
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Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.