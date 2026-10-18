‘I leave with countless happy memories’: Hickstead’s showing director steps down

David Ingle has been in the role for 11 years

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Pictured David Ingle
(Image credit: Hamish Mitchell Photography)

Hickstead showing director David Ingle is stepping down after 11 years in the role, as he continues his recovery from injuries sustained in a fall while judging two years ago.

David made the announcement on Wednesday (14 October), stating that he must focus on his “health and home”.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.