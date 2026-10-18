Hickstead showing director David Ingle is stepping down after 11 years in the role, as he continues his recovery from injuries sustained in a fall while judging two years ago.

David made the announcement on Wednesday (14 October), stating that he must focus on his “health and home”.

“For the past 15 years, Hickstead has been a significant part of my life and one of the greatest privileges I have ever had,” he said.

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“I spent four wonderful years working alongside the late Roger Stack, learning from one of the most respected figures in our sport, before having the honour of serving as director of showing for the last 11 years.

“Working entirely on a voluntary basis, every hour, every show and every challenge has been driven by my passion for the sport and my commitment to Hickstead. That has made the experience all the more rewarding and meaningful.”

David said the role had grown and evolved enormously, “bringing with it many challenges, achievements and memories that I will always treasure”, but that “sadly the time has come for me to step away from a position that has meant so much to me”.

In 2024 David was seriously injured in a fall when he was judging at the Balmoral Show in Northern Ireland. At the time, significant fractures to his neck and shoulder were missed and only diagnosed when he sought private healthcare, weeks later.

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“This is not how I envisaged my journey at Hickstead ending, but sometimes circumstances determine the path we must take,” said David.

“Since my accident at Balmoral in 2024, the injuries I sustained have made the physical and mental demands of the role increasingly difficult to manage. With further operations still ahead, I have been forced to face a reality that cannot be ignored, reassess my priorities and put my health first.”

David added that although stepping away is “undoubtedly bittersweet”, he does so with “immense pride and deep gratitude” – as he thanked all the competitors, judges, sponsors, colleagues and friends who have supported him.

“Hickstead will always hold a special place in my heart, and I leave with countless happy memories,” he said.

“A special thank you must go to the stewarding team, who I have always believed are simply the very best in the sport. Their dedication, knowledge and professionalism set the benchmark in showing. We have shared long days, challenging moments and countless laughs along the way, and I will always be grateful for their support and unwavering commitment.”

David’s hope for the future of showing is that “organisations work harder together”.

“We are stronger when we collaborate, and the long-term success of our sport depends on unity, cooperation and a willingness to embrace positive change. There is also vital work to be done to improve equine welfare standards within showing, and this must become a far greater priority across the industry,” he said.

“For now, my focus must be on my health and home. It has been an honour and a privilege to serve a sport and a venue that I have loved so dearly.”

The Hickstead team thanked David for “everything he has done” for the venue.

“On behalf of the entire Hickstead team, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to David for the considerable time, dedication and commitment he has given to Hickstead throughout his tenure, as well as for the many improvements he has helped to deliver during this time,” said Hickstead executive director Lizzie Bunn.