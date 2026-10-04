‘It’s been a particularly tough year financially’ – Gill Thompson reflects on the showing season so far

Showing columnist Gill Thompson looks back on a tough season, and shares her thoughts on marks and HOYS judges

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A male judge at HOYS wearing a suit and a bowler hat pictured from behind
I like the element of the unknown that comes with the “surprise judge” format, says Gill Thompson, but I can see how it makes preparation for a ride judge hard in horse ranks
(Image credit: Benjamin Clark Photography)

This year, I don’t know what it is, but this season seems to have gone by faster than ever.

Looking back, I think it’s been particularly tough financially. After a difficult winter, where hay and straw shortages meant higher prices, we rolled into the season to rocketing fuel costs. Pressures on shows mean that entries certainly aren’t getting any cheaper.

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Gill Thompson
Gill Thompson
H&H showing columnist

Gill Thompson has shown ponies and horses at the highest level and is a leading producer of ponies. She has produced and ridden multiple HOYS and RIHS winners.