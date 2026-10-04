This year, I don’t know what it is, but this season seems to have gone by faster than ever.

Looking back, I think it’s been particularly tough financially. After a difficult winter, where hay and straw shortages meant higher prices, we rolled into the season to rocketing fuel costs. Pressures on shows mean that entries certainly aren’t getting any cheaper.

And then came the heat and the hard ground that accompanied it. It certainly made me appreciate the shows running on surfaces and it’s something to bear in mind if we are to have such hot summers in future.

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There were only a couple of fixtures where we decided not to take certain ponies on account of the ground as, thankfully, we were lucky that most had qualified for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) by that point.

One thing that struck me at qualifiers this year, though, was the narrow range of marks some judges awarded. With 50 marks available, why use a range of eight? I would like to see judges be braver. If they love an exhibit, give it a high mark, but if an exhibit is not for them, give it a low mark. It’s fine to have an opinion, be brave enough to stand by it.

During that particularly hot spell, I found it bizarre that Royal Norfolk and exhibitors were criticised for running during a weather warning. Although the extreme heat continued, there was no such criticism of anyone showing in the heat in the following weeks.

What a shame this show came under fire, having tried hard to mitigate against the heat and ensure the welfare of all present. The horses and ponies looked comfortable in a pleasant breeze.

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Praise and promise

Despite the weather and the harsh financial climate, the National Pony Society staged a championship that was well attended and that catered for everyone, from the serious HOYS qualifiers to novice finals and novelty classes for the children. There were also unaffiliated classes on offer, which I felt were brilliant for allowing beginners to see and experience showing at an affiliated level, and hopefully increase their interest.

The Royal International was also fantastic. The team there are particularly helpful and every year stage a show that was slightly better than the last. The atmosphere was superb – fun, but with seriously high standards in the ring.

However, I would like to see a tweak in the timetable. The mini ponies are usually in the ring at the same time as the opens. Changing this would be so helpful for parents and pony producers who have children in both rings, particularly if they need to lead a mini finalist.

HOYS judges

I am pleased that HOYS has reinstated the surprise judging format. I can see that perhaps it makes things more difficult for horse producers. All ride judges like something slightly different, and this way, they can’t tune up their exhibits to suit a certain way of riding.

As a pony producer, I like the element of the unknown. This is perhaps because it’s different and people can’t speculate or predict who will do well. I also felt it made for a calmer atmosphere “backstage” last time round. Inevitably at this time we’re all feeling the pressure of HOYS.

“I felt it made for a calmer atmosphere ‘backstage’” GILL ON THE “SURPRISE JUDGE” FORMAT AT HOYS

It’s not that I am worried about the results – they will be what they will be – it’s just that I believe it’s harder than ever to qualify, so more than ever, you want all your exhibits to look well and go well on the day.

It’s my favourite show – the one we all want to be at – so I want to come home thinking I’ve given it my best shot.

So with that in mind, good luck to everyone.

● What are your thoughts on HOYS’ decision to reveal who’s judging each class at the 11th hour? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine