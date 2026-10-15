‘Some of the judging appointments were surprising, but the choice for the working hunter ponies was a masterstroke,’ says Stuart Hollings

Well-respected judge Stuart Hollings reflects on an exciting week of showing action at HOYS 2026

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A grey pony wearing a blue winners sash in the HOYS prize giving with three ladies and a young girl standing alongside, with one holding the HOYS purple winner’s rug
Vikki Smith pilots Connemara Copperbeech Encore to top the 22-strong line-up in the M&M ridden championship
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) has come a long way since its inception on 13th September 1949 at Harringay, particularly with the introduction of many new showing classes.

At one time there were only three chances for junior riders to shine under the spotlight: in the show ponies, junior showjumping and Pony Club games.

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Stuart Hollings
Stuart Hollings
Horse & Hound showing columnist

Stuart Hollings is a well-known and respected judge both in the UK and abroad. He has previously produced and shown a myriad of show ring winners and champions who have won titles at all major fixtures.