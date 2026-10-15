The Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) has come a long way since its inception on 13th September 1949 at Harringay, particularly with the introduction of many new showing classes.

At one time there were only three chances for junior riders to shine under the spotlight: in the show ponies, junior showjumping and Pony Club games.

I remember the preliminary judging taking place on the ash surface where the Wembley Conference Centre now stands and early morning classes could sometimes be delayed due to thick fog! The conformation phase was held on the adjacent Wembley football stadium coach parking area and the concrete surface certainly tested the soundness of the exhibits!

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Nowadays, competitors and spectators can enjoy the judging of both phases in the same indoor arena.

Mixed reviews

However, one of the most significant changes is recent, and has received mixed reviews. First introduced in 2024 and reinstated this year, competitors didn’t know who was judging their classes until the evening before. Also, some of the judging appointments were surprising, chosen through seemingly unorthodox routes.

That said, there were plenty of memorable moments during the week.

It was a masterstroke to invite Hayden Hankey to judge the plaited working hunter ponies as he rode the very first HOYS working hunter pony champion Steady Eddie in 1993.

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A shame, though, he didn’t sort the show ponies as he also rode the show pony champion Coveham Sensation in 1991 and is one of only three boys to achieve this alongside Nigel Hollings and Philip Cooper.

Setting new records

Trumping Hayden’s achievements, I believe Florrie Duncalf made history this week by winning both the working hunter pony and show pony titles in the same year, with Star Smokey and Tandridge State Affair respectively.

State Affair – produced by Harrison Taylor – is owned by breeder Joanna Adams who had cause for double celebration when another of her breeding, Tandridge First Edition took the show hunter pony spoils. Is that a record too?

When Caroline Hamilton’s ultra-quality home-bred Lostock Up Till Dark shown by Harrison won the coloured championship, it exemplified how much these classes have gone from strength to strength since this section first appeared at Wembley in 1998.

Hunter maestro Robert Walker and Full Cry III gave owner Jill Day her 10th HOYS hunter title. The first was back in 1996 with The Showman, shown by the late great Bill Bryan.

My favourite moments

One of the highlights of this year’s event was the amazing display celebrating 125 years of the Welsh Pony & Cob Society and the versatility of the Welsh breeds.

The appearance of five-time mountain and moorland (M&M) mini champion and 2017 HOYS supreme pony victor Thistledown Van Der Vaart, and 2013 M&M open champion Yrallt Mayday Surprise, both now in their senior years, was reminiscent of the much-missed Parade of Personalities, which was a feature at Wembley.

Another highlight was seeing this season’s major players vying for the top spot in the 22-strong open M&M championship that certainly showcased our native breeds, apart from the Exmoors, which were beaten by two Shetlands in the mixed class.

Similarly, watching all 20 Price Family supreme in-hand finalists going through to the evening performance for the final presentation was spectacular, giving both competitors and spectators an upgraded experience.

The winner, Seywoods Royal Dancer, is a full brother to three-time HOYS winner Stanley Grange Crescendo and was shown by Simon Charlesworth who has now won this championship four times and qualified 49 times.

Laura Collett, who won the pony supreme here in 2003, judged this year’s ultimate awards with Edwin Prosser. They selected the delightful partnership of Gracie-May Whitaker and Thistledown Wood Owl, the mini M&M champion led by Craig Elenor, for the overall pony accolade.

Alice Homer captured the supreme horse title on the multi-garlanded small hunter Tidy Town, found by her grandfather David Tatlow, and fittingly received the Gilly Tatlow cup.

● What was your HOYS highlight? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine

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