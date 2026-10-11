‘I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to have him’: emotional win as a small hunter takes HOYS supreme for first time in 40 years

Tidy Town has become the first small hunter in more than 40 years to take the supreme horse title at 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

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Tidy Town and Alice Homer on their lap of honour at HOYS 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tidy Town has become the first small hunter in more than 40 years to take the supreme horse title at 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Surprised would be an understatement to describe the emotions of rider Alice Homer when she was called forward as the champion in the Andrews Bowen International arena.

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Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter