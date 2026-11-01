‘An exceptional little model’: meet HOYS supreme champion Tidy Town

Tidy Town needed little introduction to the showing world before this season, but now he has truly cemented his place in the history books

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Small hunter Tidy Town and Alice Homer canter in their lap of honour at HOYS. The horse has a red, white and blue sash around his neck.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tidy Town needed little introduction to the showing world before this season, but now he has truly cemented his place in the history books, netting his fifth Royal International (RIHS) win, and being the first small hunter to land the supreme horse accolade at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in forty years.

Tidy Town and Alice Homer trot down the centre line under lights at HOYS

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)
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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.