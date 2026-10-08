‘I have no words’: small hunter adds another title to his tally

Tidy Town and Alice Homer are the top pick for the 2026 Horse of the Year Show small show hunter of the year crown

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Tidy Town and Alice Homer at HOYS
Tidy Town and Alice Homer take the small hunter spoils at HOYS 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Alice Homer and her mother Loraine Homer’s Tidy Town proved the ones to beat once more when they were called forward as the top pick for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) small show hunter of the year crown.

Ten-year-old “Guinness” is by Superior Premium out of Ricardos Trump. He was judged here by Rachel Moore Rooney (ride) and Susan Stockley-Bridges (conformation), and with Alice has been a tremendously consistent campaigner and arrived at HOYS unbeaten in small hunter ranks this term.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.