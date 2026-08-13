Show Horse of the Year 2026

With film-star looks, superb ringcraft and manners to burn, the show horse who gives both an impeccable ride and wows the spectators.

For the third year in a row, we will crown the best horses in their individual sports based on your votes as part of the annual Horse & Hound Awards.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Submit your nominations now

Previous Show Horse of the Year Award winners

The previous winners of the Show Horse of the Year Award are:

2025: Stoneleigh Showtime , supreme pony at Royal International Horse Show, three-time show pony champion at Royal Windsor and HOYS winner

, supreme pony at Royal International Horse Show, three-time show pony champion at Royal Windsor and HOYS winner 2024: Mulberry Lane, the working hunter who was crowned supreme horse at both Royal International and Horse of the Year Show

the working hunter who was crowned supreme horse at both Royal International and Horse of the Year Show 2023: Forgeland Hyde Park, one of the most consistent hacks of the past decade

Prior to 2023, the Horse of the Year Award ran across all equestrian disciplines, and the winners include:

2022 : Vanir Kamira , the much-loved veteran mare, who added Burghley to her previous Badminton win

: , the much-loved veteran mare, who added Burghley to her previous Badminton win 2021 : the world’s best showjumper and Olympic champion Explosion W , ride of Ben Maher

: the world’s best showjumper and Olympic champion , ride of Ben Maher 2020 : the legendary Valegro was crowned the horse of the decade (2011-2020) by H&H readers

: the legendary was crowned the horse of the decade (2011-2020) by H&H readers 2019 : Piggy French’s ride Vanir Kamira may be “a pain in the arse 352 days a year”, but this true five-star horse “comes into her own at Badminton and Burghley”

: Piggy French’s ride may be “a pain in the arse 352 days a year”, but this true five-star horse “comes into her own at Badminton and Burghley” 2018 : Arctic Soul , the former racehorse turned elite eventer, ridden by Gemma Tattersall

: , the former racehorse turned elite eventer, ridden by Gemma Tattersall 2017 : Nip Tuck , Carl Hester’s outstanding equine partner

: , Carl Hester’s outstanding equine partner 2016: Valegro, the elite dressage star and world record breaker, ridden by Charlotte Dujardin

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.