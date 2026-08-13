D&H Elite Sport Dressage Horse of the Year 2026
Welcome to the Horse & Hound Awards 2026, which are back for our 11th year to celebrate the stars of equestrianism, in partnership with NAF and Agria
D&H Elite Sport Dressage Horse of the Year 2026
Celebrating the dressage horse who is at the top of his or her game and is a pure joy to watch
We will crown the best horses in their individual sports based on your votes as part of the annual Horse & Hound Awards.
Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.
Previous Dressage Horse of the Year Award winners
The previous winners of the Dressage Horse of the Year Award are:
- 2025: Jagerbomb, challenged the sport’s most decorated names while becoming role models for the next generation
- 2024: Jagerbomb, scored a personal best in the grand prix special at the Paris Olympics helping Britain win bronze
- 2023: Glamourdale, 2022 world champion and individual silver medallist at the 2023 Europeans
Prior to 2023, the Horse of the Year Award ran across all equestrian disciplines, and the winners include:
- 2022: Vanir Kamira, the much-loved veteran mare, who added Burghley to her previous Badminton win
- 2021: the world’s best showjumper and Olympic champion Explosion W, ride of Ben Maher
- 2020: the legendary Valegro was crowned the horse of the decade (2011-2020) by H&H readers
- 2019: Piggy French’s ride Vanir Kamira may be “a pain in the arse 352 days a year”, but this true five-star horse “comes into her own at Badminton and Burghley”
- 2018: Arctic Soul, the former racehorse turned elite eventer, ridden by Gemma Tattersall
- 2017: Nip Tuck, Carl Hester’s outstanding equine partner
- 2016: Valegro, the elite dressage star and world record breaker, ridden by Charlotte Dujardin
About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026
The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.
As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.
The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.
Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.