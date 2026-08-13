Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year 2026
Welcome to the Horse & Hound Awards 2026, which are back for the 11th year to celebrate the stars of equestrianism, in partnership with NAF and Agria
Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year 2026
Appreciating the singular difference this skilled professional has made to horses’ lives, and subsequently to their owners’ lives too.
These highly skilled knights in shining armour – or muddy overalls – have given your horses and ponies the best possible healthcare in 2026.
Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.
Previous Vet of the Year award winners
Previous winners of this award include:
- Claire Maher of Avonvale Equine Vet Practice, Upton, Oxon
- Philippa Hughes of Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic
- Sophie Fulton of SF Equine Vets
- Emily Willoughby of EW Equine Vets
- Elizabeth Frew of Kings Bounty Equine
- Tim Randle
- Ken Anderson
- Alistair Field
- Natalie McGoldrick
About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026
The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.
As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.
The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.
Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.