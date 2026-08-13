Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year 2026

Appreciating the singular difference this skilled professional has made to horses’ lives, and subsequently to their owners’ lives too.

These highly skilled knights in shining armour – or muddy overalls – have given your horses and ponies the best possible healthcare in 2026.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Submit your nominations now

Previous Vet of the Year award winners

Previous winners of this award include:

Claire Maher of Avonvale Equine Vet Practice, Upton, Oxon

of Avonvale Equine Vet Practice, Upton, Oxon Philippa Hughes of Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic

of Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic Sophie Fulton of SF Equine Vets

of SF Equine Vets Emily Willoughby of EW Equine Vets

of EW Equine Vets Elizabeth Frew of Kings Bounty Equine

of Kings Bounty Equine Tim Randle

Ken Anderson

Alistair Field

Natalie McGoldrick

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.