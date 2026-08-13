Absorbine Groom of the Year 2026

Honouring the dedication, skill and sheer effort and love of horses this individual displays in the care of their charges day and night.

Behind the scenes, grooms are the linchpins of every yard, whether away at competitions or a vital cog at home. We celebrate their work in the annual Horse & Hound Awards.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Submit your nominations now

Previous winners of the Groom of the Year award

Previous winners of this award include:

2025: Kim Masson , competition groom for Becky Moody during annual leave from her full-time job in marketing

, competition groom for Becky Moody during annual leave from her full-time job in marketing 2024: Jackie Potts , groom to William Fox-Pitt for over 30 years

, groom to William Fox-Pitt for over 30 years 2023: Lucy Scudamore , groom to Carl Hester

, groom to Carl Hester 2022: Ruth Asquith, Nicola Wilson’s head groom, who joined her team in March 2016

Nicola Wilson’s head groom, who joined her team in March 2016 2021: Tilly Hughes , groom to Laura Collett and was her travelling groom for the Tokyo Games

, groom to Laura Collett and was her travelling groom for the Tokyo Games 2020: Amelia Jay Sanderson , freelance groom

, freelance groom 2019: Amy Phillips , groom to Piggy French

, groom to Piggy French 2018: Jane Felton , groom to Jonty Evans

, groom to Jonty Evans 2017: E-J Eldridge , yard manager at Stallions AI breeding station

, yard manager at Stallions AI breeding station 2016: Alan Davies, groom to Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.