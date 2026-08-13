Absorbine Groom of the Year 2026
Welcome to the Horse & Hound Awards 2026, which are back for the 11th year to celebrate the stars of equestrianism, in partnership with NAF and Agria
Absorbine Groom of the Year 2026
Honouring the dedication, skill and sheer effort and love of horses this individual displays in the care of their charges day and night.
Behind the scenes, grooms are the linchpins of every yard, whether away at competitions or a vital cog at home. We celebrate their work in the annual Horse & Hound Awards.
Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.
Previous winners of the Groom of the Year award
Previous winners of this award include:
- 2025: Kim Masson, competition groom for Becky Moody during annual leave from her full-time job in marketing
- 2024: Jackie Potts, groom to William Fox-Pitt for over 30 years
- 2023: Lucy Scudamore, groom to Carl Hester
- 2022: Ruth Asquith, Nicola Wilson’s head groom, who joined her team in March 2016
- 2021: Tilly Hughes, groom to Laura Collett and was her travelling groom for the Tokyo Games
- 2020: Amelia Jay Sanderson, freelance groom
- 2019: Amy Phillips, groom to Piggy French
- 2018: Jane Felton, groom to Jonty Evans
- 2017: E-J Eldridge, yard manager at Stallions AI breeding station
- 2016: Alan Davies, groom to Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin
About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026
The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.
As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.
The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.
Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.