Agria Horse of a Lifetime 2026

The horse who may not be a superstar in the eyes of the world, but who has changed lives – and deserves to be recognised for the magic he or she has produced for the good of those around him or her.

A horse doesn’t have to win medals to be considered a hero. We want to raise a glass to those fabulous horses who have changed the lives of those connected with them.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Submit your nominations now

Previous Agria Horse of a Lifetime winners

This award is now in its fifth year at the Horse & Hound Awards, with the previous winners being:

2025: Hovis , the late H&H “diarist”, fundraiser and inspiration for books – with legions of fans

, the late H&H “diarist”, fundraiser and inspiration for books – with legions of fans 2024: Waltham Scorpio , Emma Barrow’s Welsh section D, who died in 2024, aged 31

, Emma Barrow’s Welsh section D, who died in 2024, aged 31 2023: Cashel Bay JJ , a top working hunter pony

, a top working hunter pony 2022: Carltonlima Emma, The late Queen’s beloved hack

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.