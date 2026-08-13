NAF Unsung Partnership of the Year 2026

Celebrating the unbreakable bond between a particular horse and rider who are not in the public eye – a wonderful partnership in which each one has helped the other in extraordinary ways.

In a new category for 2026, we will be celebrating those incredible bonds between horse and rider away from the spotlight in the Horse & Hound Awards.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Submit your nominations now

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.