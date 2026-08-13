Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement 2026
Welcome to the Horse & Hound Awards 2026, which are back for the 11th year to celebrate the stars of equestrianism, in partnership with NAF and Agria
Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award 2026
The Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award winner is selected by a panel to celebrate the life and work of the individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is unparalleled and worthy of sincerest praise.
Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.
Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award winners
Previous worthy winners of this award include:
2025: Jane Holderness-Roddam
2024: William Fox-Pitt
2023: The late Queen’s former stud manager Terry Pendry
2022: David Broome
2021: showing supremo Allister Hood
2020: Lucinda Green
2019: Bob Ellis
2018: Cptn Mark Phillips
2017: the late 11th Duke of Beaufort
2016: Nick Skelton
About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026
The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.
As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.
The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.
Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.