Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award 2026

The Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award winner is selected by a panel to celebrate the life and work of the individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is unparalleled and worthy of sincerest praise.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 13 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Thursday 10 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Submit your nominations now

Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award winners

Previous worthy winners of this award include:

2025: Jane Holderness-Roddam

2024: William Fox-Pitt

2023: The late Queen’s former stud manager Terry Pendry

2022: David Broome

2021: showing supremo Allister Hood

2020: Lucinda Green

2019: Bob Ellis

2018: Cptn Mark Phillips

2017: the late 11th Duke of Beaufort

2016: Nick Skelton

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2026

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 11th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We intend to recognise both the big names who have made 2026 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 25 November, where some 300 people, including heroes of the summer’s World Championships, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, BAFTA-style speeches and dancing.