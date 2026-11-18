This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 19 November, is our advent special, featuring our traditional advent calendar cover and gift guide, packed with presents for everyone in the family – dogs and horses included.

In the news pages, we look at racing’s welfare plan to benefit all horses, how equestrians are being urged to back new safety efforts and more. This week’s opinion column comes from dressage rider Anna Ross, and we go behind the scenes with the Breen family. In the Vet Clinic, we run you through equine care post-operation and in the hunting pages, we join the Old Berks for their opening meet and more.

In our features this week, we bring you the senior horses growing old disgracefully, top riders’ most memorable occasions, the tack room objects that tell a story and more.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 19 November 2026

News

Racing’s welfare plan to benefit all horses

How to safeguard former racehorses

Equestrians urged to back new safety efforts

New World Cup Final hailed as a step forward

Christmas gifts

Cards

For riders

For ringside fans

For kids

For horses

For dogs

For the person who has everything

Stocking fillers

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage Anna Ross

People and horses

Access all areas The Breen family

The Breen family All in a day’s work London arena manager

London arena manager In the spotlight Eventer Piltown Concorde

Eventer Piltown Concorde Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Features

Growing old disgracefully

‘The best moment of my life’ Top riders’ most memorable occasions

Top riders’ most memorable occasions If tack rooms could talk… History in objects

History in objects Good stewards are gold dust Backstage tales

Vet Clinic

Home from hospital Post-op care plus research

Hunting

Old Berks opening meet

Melton Hunt Club Ride history

From the field

Property

Stunning set-ups Property in focus and more

Reports

Dressage

Showjumping

Showing

Racing

Point-to-point

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

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