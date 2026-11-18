What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 19 November
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 19 November, is our advent special, featuring our traditional advent calendar cover and gift guide, packed with presents for everyone in the family – dogs and horses included.
In the news pages, we look at racing’s welfare plan to benefit all horses, how equestrians are being urged to back new safety efforts and more. This week’s opinion column comes from dressage rider Anna Ross, and we go behind the scenes with the Breen family. In the Vet Clinic, we run you through equine care post-operation and in the hunting pages, we join the Old Berks for their opening meet and more.
In our features this week, we bring you the senior horses growing old disgracefully, top riders’ most memorable occasions, the tack room objects that tell a story and more.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 19 November 2026
News
- Racing’s welfare plan to benefit all horses
- How to safeguard former racehorses
- Equestrians urged to back new safety efforts
- New World Cup Final hailed as a step forward
Christmas gifts
- Cards
- For riders
- For ringside fans
- For kids
- For horses
- For dogs
- For the person who has everything
- Stocking fillers
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage Anna Ross
People and horses
- Access all areas The Breen family
- All in a day’s work London arena manager
- In the spotlight Eventer Piltown Concorde
- Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Features
- Growing old disgracefully
- ‘The best moment of my life’ Top riders’ most memorable occasions
- If tack rooms could talk… History in objects
- Good stewards are gold dust Backstage tales
Vet Clinic
- Home from hospital Post-op care plus research
Hunting
- Old Berks opening meet
- Melton Hunt Club Ride history
- From the field
Property
- Stunning set-ups Property in focus and more
Reports
- Dressage
- Showjumping
- Showing
- Racing
- Point-to-point
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
Get your magazine
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- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
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Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.